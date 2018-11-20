Scooterization helps Honda to sell 2.5 crore two-wheelers in India: Honda Activa remains undisputed champion

Riding high on sales, Indian-arm of the Japanese two-wheeler company, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has crossed a cumulative sales of 2.5 crore or 25 million sales of its motorcycles and scooters combined. It took HMSI 13 years to sell the first 1 crore milestone and the next crore coming in just 3 years and the following 50 lakh sales milestone in 1 year. In many ways, Scooterization has helped the company to grow in India and the Honda Activa has been an undisputed champion in scooters.

The trend of scooters in India started about 18 years ago and Honda Activa has been in the limelight ever since. The Activa brand has managed to capture a market of over 32% from 10% in 2001. HMSI currently has 7 scooters, 11 motorcycles and 5 superbikes in its India line-up. Along with Honda Activa, the Honda Dio, Honda Grazia and Honda Cilq were also bought to address the young buyers. In the scooter segment, Honda currently has over 57% market share and every second scooter sold in India is built by Honda.

The company also has some high-end bikes like the Honda Africa Twin, Honda CBR650F, Honda CBR 1000RR and the Honda Goldwing.

Thanking its customers, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, “From activating the scooter market to becoming the largest selling 2Wheeler in the country, Honda Activa transformed the way Indians ride." He further said that scooterization wave is set to hit Tier-II and Tier-III towns in a big way and Honda is geared up for more growth.