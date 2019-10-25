A scooter with three wheels! Yamaha unveils Tricity 300 at 2019 Tokyo Motor Show

Yamaha has showcased the Tricity 300 - a scooter with three wheels at the ongoing 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. The scooter is based on the 3CT concept that was showcased last year. The newly unveiled Yamaha Tricity 300 will be positioned between the Tricity 125 and the Niken. Yamaha has not revealed the specs or the pricing of the scooter and has instead saved these for the EICMA motor show that is scheduled to take place next month in Milan, Italy. The Yamaha Tricity 300 will be available for sale in three colour options and can be ridden by full car license holders in Europe. When it comes to styling, the Yamaha Tricity 300 gets the similar styling seen in the Tricity family but looks slightly aggressive. The scooter gets a bluff front end along with a muscular appearance that make it look desirable.

Yamaha claims that the Tricity 300 will get the best-in-class performance and pricing. Moreover, the company goes on to claim that the Yamaha Tricity 300 will be the lightest vehicle in its class. Now, looking at the fact that there are only a very few vehicles in this segment, we wonder what exact ones Yamaha is taking into consideration when it says this. Powering the Yamaha Tricity 300 is a 300cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine and it uses the same Leaning multi-wheel tech as seen on the Yamaha Niken.

Now the big question - will Yamaha launch the Tricity 300 in India? Well, it is highly unlikely as there is no scope for three-wheeled scooters in India as of now. Complete details on the Yamaha Tricity 300 to be out on 4th November, the same day on which the scooter will be making its debut in the European market. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!

Also, let us know your thoughts on such three-wheeled scooters and should these be launched in India?