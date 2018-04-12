Say hello to India’s most expensive scooter: Scomadi TT125 launching in May at Rs 2 lakh!

As India grows, more and more custom brands involved in making bespoke machines are taking centre stage. The latest addition to this list is Scomadi, and you would be forgiven if you have never heard of this British bespoke scooter manufacturer. However, Scomadi has a longstanding tradition of building Lambretta GP style models like the Turismo leggera 50, the TL 125, the TL 200 as well as the TT 200i. Having severed ties with a Chinese Association the company has now set up base in Thailand to ensure their higher quality standards are met. Once launched in India they will bring custom quality scooters.

To make this possible Scomadi has joined hands with Pune based AJ performance, who have been experts in the field of top of the line customizations and bespoke motorcycles and cars.We spoke to AJ Performance in Pune to confirm that the company was on it's way to India. Scomadi was founded in 2005 by Frank Sanderson and Paul Melici, I am have been manufacturing a small but exciting range of scooters since 2013. Up until then, the company produced custom limited edition scooters that were based on production scooters available in the market. In fact, you would be mistaken to think their name have anything to do with an Italian heritage instead it is an acronym for the term scooter manufacturing and distribution.

To begin with, Scomadi will introduce the TT 125 in India, with whom you location formalities complete the first batch of Scomadi scooters are likely to be on sale as early as may 2018. Scomadi scooter will be imported to India from Thailand via the CBU route. Leaving buyers with the option of waiting for the colour of their choice or picking from existing stock. The scooters will benefit from a wide range of customisation colours and paint schemes.

If you are wondering what all this bespoke-ness is going to cost you be prepared for a shocker. The Scomadi TT 125 will cost tag of Rs 1.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune) sans accessories which is twice as much as the most expensive Vespa in India. Although they haven't officially started sales bookings for the TT 125 can be made through AJ performance Pune.