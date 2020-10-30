Save up to Rs 43,000 on Honda H’ness CB350 as BigWing network expands to two new cities

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India revealed its latest offering - the Honda H'ness CB350 - in India on 30 September in the 350-500cc motorcycle segment, primarily going up against the likes of Royal Enfield Classic 350.

October 30, 2020

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has expanded its BigWing Topline network to two new cities of Mumbai and Bengaluru. The first BigWing Topline was inaugurated in Gurugram, Haryana last year. Honda also announced its Festival of Savings up to Rs 43,000 on H’ness CB350. While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline will house Honda’s complete premium motorcycle range starting from the new H’ness CB350 to the 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, and adventure tourer 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports.

Honda is offering savings of up to Rs 43,000 at an interest rate of 5.6 percent. Honda 2Wheelers India’s festival finance offers will be available through its partner ICICI Bank. For a limited period, customers can avail finance of up to 100% of the vehicle’s on-road price.

Honda says that the current rate of interest starting at 5.6 percent is nearly half of the prevailing market rates, resulting in savings up to Rs 43,000. Customers can alternatively choose to go for an affordable EMI option of Rs 4,999.

Honda H’ness CB350 is powered by a 350cc air-cooled four-stroke fuel-injected OHC single-cylinder engine that makes 20.8 hp and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm It features a segment-first Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) that helps maintain rear-wheel traction by detecting the difference between the front and rear wheel speeds. The HSTC system is also switchable.

The CB350 gets a segment-first digital-analogue instrument cluster with details like HSTC, ABS, side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, ECO indicator, mileage features, HSVCS (smartphone connectivity), gear position indicator, and battery voltage meter. Braking comes from a 310 mm disc up front and a 240 mm unit at the rear.

