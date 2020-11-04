Save up to Rs 12,000 in the Benelli Diwali offer: Here’s how!

The Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 will be the company's lone warrior right now but there are several other offers on it that make buying this two-wheeler much easier.

By:November 4, 2020 11:20 AM

Benelli India has just one BS6 two-wheeler in its portfolio, the Imperiale 400. The company is willing to offer deals on the motorcycle to its customers. This Diwali, customers can walk to a Benelli showroom and take part in the ‘Diwali Sparkle Offer’. On the red and black colour model, customers stand to get up to Rs 12,000 off. There are three colours on offer wherein the other two are silver and black. On all the colours, Benelli India is offering a low EMI of Rs 4,999. Customers are also being given up to 85 per cent funding on the bikes. Moreover, customers can book the bikes online for just Rs 6,000 booking amount. The Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 prices start from Rs 1.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Deliveries are being promised within a week if all the formalities are completed.

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is powered by a single-cylinder, air-cooled 374cc engine. This engine makes 21hp of power and 29Nm. It has a 5-speed gearbox. Benelli offers only an electric starter with this engine and it has a one-touch operation. The overall fuel efficiency is 30kmpl whereas the top speed (tested) was 135kmph. We quite like the bike’s demeanour at high speeds as it stays planted. At the same time, we also appreciated the fact that there were next to no vibrations as well. The gearshifts are also reasonably smooth whereas the engine is peppy as well. We wish the clutch though was a tad lighter and the brakes had a bit more feel. Dual-channel ABS is on offer as standard.

Benelli offers a three year/unlimited kilometres warranty on the Imperiale 400. There is a two-year complimentary service offered on the bike as well. Benelli India offers a third year annual maintenance contract as well as 24×7 RSA with the bike. Benelli is readying its adventure tourer bikes, the TRK 502s for a launch in December 2020.

