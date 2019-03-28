Sandhar Amkin launches MAVOX helmet range in India: Price starts at Rs 1,485

Sandhar Amkin Industries Pvt. Ltd has launched its MAVOX helmet range in India. The company is also planning to introduce a range of functional, safety and lifestyle riding accessories. The company said in a press statement that the Mavox helmets have been tested and constructed keeping in mind the everyday use of a rider. The helmet range consists of three helmets namely OX10, OX11, and FX Max that gets features like UV resistant paint along with water tight interface visor for wet and rainy conditions. Sandhar Amkin Industries Pvt Ltd has set up its pilot Manesar plant which has the capacity to manufacture over 2 million helmets per annum and will be adding capacity as required. The initial investment incurred by the project is INR 250 million. The Mavox OX single visor has been priced at Rs 1,485 and the double visor variant will cost you Rs 1,650. The Mavox FX in solid shade can be yours for a price of Rs 2,400 and the flagship Mavox FX with graphics will cost you Rs 3,000.

Commenting on the announcement, Ayyushman Mehta, Managing Director, Sandhar Amkin Industries Pvt. Ltd. said that while efforts are being made for the enforcement of certified two-wheeler helmets in India, the company still have a way to go. Not surprisingly, most two-wheeler accidents in India result in head injuries. He added that in such a situation, helmets that are not just accessible but highly protective and aesthetically designed at the same time are the need of the hour, and with Mavox we strive to deliver on that demand.

Sanjeev Mehta, Director & Co-founder, Autofit Pvt Ltd. said that India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world, with millions of people using motorcycles and scooters every day, as a result, the helmet segment is experiencing massive growth. Considering the same, it was a natural transition for us to enter this segment to provide the best-in-class products to the customers. After Sandhar-Amkin’s entry in the segment, the consumers will no longer have to choose between a safe or an affordable helmet.

Adding to this, Jayant Davar, Co-Chairman and Managing Director, Sandhar Technologies Ltd. said that leveraging the latest tech to build quality products is at the heart of ‘Mavox,’ and the brand strives to provide the best build to Indian customers. He added that the company will continue to innovate in its journey to manufacture products that are the best combination of style, safety and accessibility.