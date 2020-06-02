Safer bikes under Rs 70,000 with disc brake: Hero Splendor iSmart and more

At present, the Indian market only has four 110cc bikes that offer a front disc and two of them come with the feature as standard.

By:Published: June 2, 2020 2:10:36 PM

Manufacturers are trying to make their motorcycles or scooters more fuel efficient and at the same time, safer as well. Given that ABS or CBS is mandatory depending on the cubic capacity of the bike, many are skimping providing a front disc brake option in the lower segments. A front disc brake provides better and hence safer stopping power. It is a much-recommended feature and one that is sadly available on not many 110cc motorcycles today. As far as scooters are concerned, there are none right now as the last one, the Jupiter seems to have relinquished it for a drum unit. Currently, TVS Motor Company, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto sell 110cc bikes. We’ve carried a separate story on the 110cc bikes you can buy in India today. Mind you, this was written before the Honda CD 110 Dream model was launched last night. So, here are the more safer motorcycle cousins of these models that you pay a slight premium for.

Hero Passion Pro

This is an all-new motorcycle and one that was launched earlier this year. Units of the same though are yet to reach or be seen in showrooms. Hero MotorCorp though has given customers the option of choosing a disc brake version or drum. The Hero Passion Pro’s 113cc engine makes 9hp and 9.79Nm. The gearbox is a 4-speeder unit. A 240mm front disc is optional.  Price of the Hero Passion Pro disc is Rs 67,940, ex-showroom.

Hero Splendor iSmart 110

The Hero Splendor iSmart 110 is one of the few bikes that are available with a standard front disc brake. The engine is the same as the one on the Passion Pro though the torque made here is slightly higher at 9.89Nm. Hero MotoCorp is again using a 4-speed gearbox here. The same 240mm disc unit from the Passion is used here as well. The Hero Splendor iSmart 110 price is Rs 67,900, ex-Delhi.

TVS Radeon

TVS Motor Company, at present, offers only the Radeon ‘Commuter Of The Year’ edition with a front disc. The motorcycle is mechanically identical to the regular TVS Radeon. The 110cc engine makes 8.08hp of power and 8.7Nm. A 4-speed gearbox is aligned with this engine and the front disc is a 240mm one. The TVS Radeon with a front disc brake is priced at Rs 65,742, ex-Delhi.

Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear

The Bajaj Platina 110 H-Gear apart from the Hero Passion Pro is the only other motorcycle here to have a semi-digital instrument console. Not only this, the motorcycle is the only one to also have a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is a 115cc unit that pumps out 8.6hp/9.8Nm. The front disc size is 240mm. Moreover, this motorcycle too is available only with a front disc as standard. Bajaj Auto has priced the bike at Rs 60,550, ex-showroom.

 

 

 

