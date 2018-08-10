Sadhguru and Baba Ramdev riding a Ducati Scrambler in a video named ‘Biker Dudes’!!

Two of the most famous religious leaders of our times, and if both have anything in common in terms of their teaching, is the pursuit of happiness! What better way to pursue happiness than on a motorcycle, as a video uploaded on Sadhguru's’ official youtube channel indicates. Surprisingly, the video has been christened 'Biker Dudes'! The video shows both Sadhguru and Baba Ramdev aboard a Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled in a special blue and red Rally For River Livery taking a ride around what appears to be shot inside a campus compound. Later, the two even briefly exited the compound for a little longer ride.

The video also has both riders banter about the ride, in which Ramdev says that he had to use his knees to lock on Sadhguru, to avoid falling off the bike backwards when Sadhguru was accelerating the Ducati Desert Sled. This is nothing new for Sadhguru, who has been open about his love for automobiles and has been seen drifting race cars and has been an avid biker for most of his life. A little digging revealed another video in which when asked about his passion for motorcycles he reveals that he has spent approximately 7 years of his life on a motorcycle, riding through the country. From BMW 1200GS’ and dirt bikes and everything in the between.

Although Baba Ramdev may not be as vocal about bikes and cars as Sadhguru is, he too is quite the biker himself. Another video from a few years ago has the shows the master of yoga riding a Hero Impulse by one of his followers. It can be seen in the video, that neither Sadhguru nor Baba Ramdev is wearing a helmet, and even though it is inside a compound we feel like with the outreach they have, wearing a helmet would have sent the right message to their crores of followers and encourage more people to not ride a motorcycle without a helmet! Safety is a message that needs more noise and hence people with such mass following should take up encouraging people to wear helmets.