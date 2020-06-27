Sad news for bike enthusiasts! 2020 EICMA motorcycle show cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

While cancelling the 2020 edition of the EICMA motorcycle show, the organizers have also announced the dates for the next edition that will now take place in 2021. The event has been cancelled to order to ensure the safety of exhibitors and visitors from Covid-19.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has put a lot of major events on hold worldwide. Amid the crisis, here comes a piece of news that will certainly break the hearts of millions of motorcycle enthusiasts out there. The 2020 EICMA motorcycle show has been cancelled with the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, organizers of the Intermot Motorcycle show also announced the cancellation of the biennial event. That said, two of the most anticipated motorcycle events have been cancelled with the spread of the Chinese virus. The 78th edition of EICMA was slated to take place from 3rd November to 8th November this year. Now, with the ongoing situation, the organizers of EICMA have announced new dates for the event. As the 2020 edition of the event stands cancelled, the motor show will next take place from 9th to 14th November in 2021, which is next year.

EICMA happens to be the world’s biggest motorcycle show and for this reason, all major bike manufacturers take part in this two-wheeler extravaganza. The current times are certainly tough for the automotive industry and multiple manufacturers have announced job cuts recently due to Coronavirus and other reasons. Earlier in April, KTM and BMW Motorrad were among the first manufacturers to opt-out of the 2020 EICMA show.

Speaking on the cancellation of 2020 EICMA, the organisers said that the value and the international leadership of the exhibition-event have convinced them not to wager on the evolution of health situation linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and above all, to listen to and protect the whole of two-wheeler industry. They further added that the responsibility has been imposed on them and makes them act on a wide scale in the interest of exhibitors and visitors, and hence the 2020 show was postponed with a solid convergence of intentions.

