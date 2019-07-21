Rynox Gears offering free personal insurance with riding gear

We've often heard of motorcycle insurance or personal insurance. A riding gear maker now has taken it to another level in India. Rynox Gears, a Mumbai-based riding gear manufacturer which set shop around 8-9 years ago is now offering Wingman rider insurance. The Rynox Wingman rider insurance initiative was started a few months ago. Here is what it brings to the table.

The Rynox Wingman insurance is applicable only if you have brought a product from the company within the last 30 days. This product (jacket, gloves or riding apparel) should have a retail value more than Rs 4,000. To register, one has to fill a form which is available on the company website. Once all details are verified, the user gets the policy via email and a text message.

This particular insurance policy will cover the rider for a sum of Rs 50,000 for a year. In the unfortunate event of a permanent disability due to a riding accident, Rynox or the insurer will pay the rider a sum of up to Rs 50,000. The same payout is applicable even in the case of hospitalisation due to the riding accident. As with any insurance policy, even this one comes with its terms and conditions. However, the complete details of the same will be available through the Rynox outlets. You can also check Toffee Insurance for more details.