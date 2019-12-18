Rural automobile sales may not recover before Diwali 2020

By Akhil Vishwanath

Automobile sales in rural areas may not recover before Diwali in 2020. Funding constraints and weak farm income continue to weigh on sales due to rural distress. In addition, rural consumers are delaying purchases in anticipation of higher discounts. Analysts expect sales to dip for two more quarters due to higher vehicle prices following the transition to new emission norms in April. If pre-buying happens over the January-March period, it may exhaust demand until November 2020. Motorcycle retail sales, an indicator of rural demand, performed well in November, especially in rural-dominated states. But it is a false sense of recovery as it came on a low base of last year when the auto industry faced its worst Diwali in five years. “Channel checks revealed that motorcycle sales remained muted in November despite the wedding season,” said Abhishek Jain, auto analyst, Dolat Capital.

Still, two-wheeler makers are pegging their hopes on rural markets over the next three months, especially for sales of leftover BS-IV models. High inventory levels of nearly 45-50 days at two-wheeler dealerships in some rural areas, mostly holding BS-IV inventory, indicates that sales are still in the slow lane, an analyst told FE. Factory dispatches of two-wheelers to different parts of the country declined 14.27% year-on-year in November. Today, every second bike sold by Hero MotoCorp and Honda Motorcycle & Scooters India (HMSI) is sold in rural India. Maruti Suzuki sells nearly 40% of its cars in India’s hinterland. The country’s largest carmaker suffered a rural sales decline of 18% in the first half of FY20. Rural demand for Maruti cars over the last five years has been higher than urban, but the gap has narrowed since the beginning of the slowdown, according to Shashank Srivastava, executive director, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki. The industry is expressing concern over the trend as urban sales may plateau due to increased traffic, improved mass transportation and shared mobility options. Automakers need semi-urban and rural India to drive volumes.

Even though two-wheelers and passenger vehicles registered an uptick in retail rural sales albeit on a low base, tractors posted a steep decline against analyst expectations in November. While M&M tractor sales declined 19% year-on-year in November, Escorts suffered a relatively lower fall of 3.4%. After flattish sales during the festive period, tractors sales were expected to display a strong performance as kharif season produce began to hit the market. Analysts attribute the surprising decline to the excessive rainfall that caused damage to kharif crops, especially in the southern states, which has further affected rural income. Farm wage growth has slowed to a four-quarter low of 4% in the quarter-ended September, according to a Nomura report.

On a positive note, excessive rainfall has filled the country’s reservoirs, which are expected to aid farming activity in the rabi season, leading to a rise in rural income. However, experts believe that the increase may be insufficient to absorb the higher cost of a vehicle. As cost of ownership has risen nearly 30% due to mandatory insurance, emission and safety norms, financing plays a key role. But flooding in several states has led to regional financiers taking a hit on their recoveries, which further curtails lending, especially in the rural areas. “Liquidity and credit confidence both for retail customers and as well as dealers is still not near normal levels required for sustained growth,” said Ashish Harsharaj, president, FADA. Also, many dealers say rural consumers are yet to find comfort in banking transactions. Curbs on cash transactions over Rs. 2 lakh has been a barrier to sales as rural India is yet to shift from cash dealings to banking services.

During the festive month of October, vehicle loans disbursement slowed to 5% against 9% in the same month last year. “On the one hand, we have weak lending conditions. On the other, in the farm economy, we see a high level of distress. At the same time, government expenditure is slowing. Also, due to weak consumer sentiment and slowing GDP growth, private investment has been weak. These factors are synchronising and hence the divergence between rural and urban sales is narrowing,” said Snehdeep Bohra, associate director, corporate ratings, Fitch Ratings.