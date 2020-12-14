Rumour Mill! Honda H’ness CB350 Scrambler under development: Might look like this

A Honda H'ness CB350-based scrambler would be one highly interesting motorcycle, more so due to the fact that India currently doesn't have a small-capacity Scrambler. Here is what to expect from this upcoming model!

Honda H'ness CB350 based Scrambler (Image source - Young Machine)

Honda H’ness CB350 looks one promising motorcycle! The direct rival to the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Meteor 350 packs in a decent feature list and is well priced too. Right since the launch of the motorcycle, there have been numerous speculations regarding the different versions of the H’ness CB350 coming in the future. In fact, the company had stated that ‘there will be more surprises in the future’ and that only leaves us thinking that Honda is working on different versions of the H’ness CB350. Now, very recently, Young Machine magazine states that a scrambler version of the CB350 is under development. Moreover, it has released a rendering of the same in order to give an idea of how the said model will look like. To us, it certainly looks interesting!

Watch video | Our Honda H’ness CB350 detailed walk-around video:

As one can see in the pictures, the scrambler version will have slightly different body panels and should come with knobby tyres and spoke wheels. Moreover, the publication also states that the bike will come with longer suspension and also, a larger 21-inch wheel up front. In terms of powertrain, the scrambler, in most certainty, will share the engine with the H’ness CB350. That said, the scrambler version too, will draw power from the same 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is good for developing 21 hp of power and 30 Nm of torque and is mated to a five-speed transmission system.

Also, the fact that India currently doesn’t have a small capacity Scrambler at the moment will only put the H’ness CB350 Scrambler in a very interesting territory. If it gets launched, expect it to demand a premium of Rs 25,000-30,000 over the price of the regular model with all the bells and whistles (and some more) offered on the regular bike. More details expected to spill soon, so keep watching this space for all the dope!

Source: Young Machine

