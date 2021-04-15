Rugged-looking Bajaj CT110X launched in India: Range-topping variant gets these new features

Does the Bajaj CT110X remind you of an entry-level commuter bike that got a similar treatment a few years back?

Bajaj Auto has launched the new CT110X in India at a price of Rs 55,494 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike that is available in four colour options sits at the top of the CT110 range and gets some additional features that give it a rugged appearance. The new Bajaj CT110X comes with crash guards and moulded footholds that add to the safety and comfort while riding. Moreover, you get a rear carrier that has the ability to carry 7 kg of weight. Moreover, the bike gets a dual texture and dual stitched finish on the seat. In order to facilitate riding over broken surfaces, the CT110X also comes with semi-knobby tyres. The raised front fender and integrated tank pads should also help during challenging riding conditions.

Powering the new Bajaj CT110X is a 115 cc DTS-i engine that is good for producing 8.4 hp of power along with 9.81 Nm of torque. The bike has a ground clearance of 170mm along with a 1,285mm wheelbase. The CT110X tips the scales at 118 kg and has a seat height of 810mm. This is not the first time that a manufacturer has tried something of this sort with an entry-level commuter motorcycle. If you remember, Hero MotoCorp had launched the Passion Pro TR a few years back but the bike was discontinued after some time due to poor demand.

Speaking on the launch, Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto said that with the launch of Bajaj CT110X, the company is offering a differentiated product that adds value through superior features, greater riding comfort and durability without compromising mileage. He added that the new CT110X is for those who have always wanted to own a vehicle that not only looks good but is also strongly built and can take on the toughest of riding conditions. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.