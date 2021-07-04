Rs 40 lakh 2021 Honda Gold Wing sold out in India in just 24 hours

Powering this full-fledged tourer is a 1,833cc, flat-six, liquid-cooled engine that develops 126hp of power and 170Nm of torque. 

By:July 4, 2021 9:06 PM
2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour Manual Transmission

 

The first batch of the new 2021 Honda Gold Wing has been sold out in India. The bike arrives here via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route with prices starting at Rs 37.20 lakh. The said price is for the standard Tour model that comes with a six-speed manual gearbox. On the other hand, Honda Gold Wing Tour with a 7-speed DCT and airbag set up will cost you Rs 39.16 lakh (both prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Gurugram). Powering this full-fledged tourer is a 1,833cc, flat-six, liquid-cooled engine that develops 126hp of power and 170Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel through a shaft-drive system. 

The bike also gets a slip and assist clutch that reduces effort at the lever while also preventing rear-wheel hop during aggressive downshifts. In addition, an electric reverse feature is on offer as well to take the bike out of tricky parking spaces. Talking of electronics, the new 2021 Honda Gold Wing gets bits like traction control, cruise control and also, Hill Start Assist. Moreover, there are four ride modes on offer namely Tour, Sport, Econ, and Rain and these can be accessed through a 7-inch TFT display that also supports Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

The BS6 Gold Wing comes with an updated sound system with 45-watt speakers. There are two Type-C USB ports on offer as well to keep your phone or other devices charged on the go. Colour options on the new Gold Wing motorcycle include Pearl Glare White and Gunmetal Black Metallic with Matte Morion Black. If you have been planning to buy the new 2021 Honda Gold Wing but couldn’t, worry not as the company is likely to bring the next batch of motorcycles to India soon.

