RR Global to launch made-in-India electric two-wheelers under BGauss brand name

RR Global states that will have sales and service network spread across the country, spreading over cities in the southern and western region in the first phase. The company plans to launch two electric scooters soon.

Image: BGauss

RR Global, a prominent conglomerate in the electrical industry, today announced its entry into two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) segment in the country. In a press statement, the company confirmed that it will launch its two-wheeler EV products under the brand name BGauss. The company promises fresh designs, ease of use, low maintenance, quick charging, IoT, and more features in its upcoming EV products. RR Global will initially roll out two products with a total of five variants to begin its operations.

The manufacturing and assembly of electric scooters have already begun at the BGauss’ plant in Chakan, Pune. In the initial phase, RR Global is planning to produce 80,000 units in the financial year 2020-21. The company will have sales and service network spread across India, spreading over cities in the southern and western region in the first phase.

RR Global’s strong background of having established multiple electrical businesses across verticals owing to the robust R&D will complement its efforts in the EV segment. The group has proven over the years that all its investments and businesses are embedded with deep market insights ensuring that the products strike a chord instantly with the audience, Hemant Kabra, Director, RR Global Founder and Managing Director, BGauss said.

“Globally, there has been a shift with a fast adaptation of technology, similarly, the India market while at a nascent stage, offers huge potential. BGauss will offer a smart and sensible vehicle solution for a city commute.”

RR Global is a USD 800 million corporation set up in 1986, with its first winding wires manufacturing unit at Vadodara, Gujarat. Head Quartered in Mumbai, RR Global has 10 operating companies and 28 marketing offices in India. The company has been into manufacturing of products ranging from cables & wires to magnet wires, copper tubes, electromechanical parking solutions, and more.

