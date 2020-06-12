RR Global to launch made-in-India electric two-wheelers under BGauss brand name

RR Global states that will have sales and service network spread across the country, spreading over cities in the southern and western region in the first phase. The company plans to launch two electric scooters soon.

By:Published: June 12, 2020 2:30 PM
Image: BGauss

RR Global, a prominent conglomerate in the electrical industry, today announced its entry into two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) segment in the country. In a press statement, the company confirmed that it will launch its two-wheeler EV products under the brand name BGauss. The company promises fresh designs, ease of use, low maintenance, quick charging, IoT, and more features in its upcoming EV products. RR Global will initially roll out two products with a total of five variants to begin its operations.

The manufacturing and assembly of electric scooters have already begun at the BGauss’ plant in Chakan, Pune. In the initial phase, RR Global is planning to produce 80,000 units in the financial year 2020-21. The company will have sales and service network spread across India, spreading over cities in the southern and western region in the first phase.

RR Global’s strong background of having established multiple electrical businesses across verticals owing to the robust R&D will complement its efforts in the EV segment. The group has proven over the years that all its investments and businesses are embedded with deep market insights ensuring that the products strike a chord instantly with the audience, Hemant Kabra, Director, RR Global Founder and Managing Director, BGauss said.

Also read: India’s electric vehicle revolution is stuck at 25kmph and Ather’s plan is for faster scooters

“Globally, there has been a shift with a fast adaptation of technology, similarly, the India market while at a nascent stage, offers huge potential. BGauss will offer a smart and sensible vehicle solution for a city commute.”

RR Global is a USD 800 million corporation set up in 1986, with its first winding wires manufacturing unit at Vadodara, Gujarat. Head Quartered in Mumbai, RR Global has 10 operating companies and 28 marketing offices in India. The company has been into manufacturing of products ranging from cables & wires to magnet wires, copper tubes, electromechanical parking solutions, and more.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Triumph T100 Black and T120 Black launched in India: Prices start at Rs 8.87 lakh

Triumph T100 Black and T120 Black launched in India: Prices start at Rs 8.87 lakh

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos comparison: Which to buy? Features, EX vs HTK and more

2020 Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos comparison: Which to buy? Features, EX vs HTK and more

Video: Auto-rickshaw racing where crashing is normal will leave you stunned

Video: Auto-rickshaw racing where crashing is normal will leave you stunned

Tata AutoComp signs MoU with Tellus Power Green to install electric vehicle charging stations

Tata AutoComp signs MoU with Tellus Power Green to install electric vehicle charging stations

Exclusive: Mitsubishi planning new India innings with Creta, Fortuner rivals from Jamshedpur!

Exclusive: Mitsubishi planning new India innings with Creta, Fortuner rivals from Jamshedpur!

Kia introduces new UVO Connect 'Phase II' features: Last-mile navigation, valet parking mode & more

Kia introduces new UVO Connect 'Phase II' features: Last-mile navigation, valet parking mode & more

Ford, Volkswagen finalise joint venture: Ford to build electric cars based on VW's MEB platform

Ford, Volkswagen finalise joint venture: Ford to build electric cars based on VW's MEB platform

Boycotting Chinese automotive imports is like destroying your house to kill the rat: Magenta Power

Boycotting Chinese automotive imports is like destroying your house to kill the rat: Magenta Power

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch tomorrow: Special editions with these key highlights!

Triumph Bonneville T100 Black, T120 Black India launch tomorrow: Special editions with these key highlights!

Pay your Toyota car service cost in EMIs: Official Whatsapp account introduced for faster problem solving

Pay your Toyota car service cost in EMIs: Official Whatsapp account introduced for faster problem solving

All-new BMW X6 launched: Audi Q8, Lexus RX rival priced at Rs 95 lakh

All-new BMW X6 launched: Audi Q8, Lexus RX rival priced at Rs 95 lakh

Another price hike! Bajaj CT110 gets costlier in India by this much: New variant wise figures listed

Another price hike! Bajaj CT110 gets costlier in India by this much: New variant wise figures listed

Buy a new Honda City at Rs 999/lakh EMIs: New finance schemes announced

Buy a new Honda City at Rs 999/lakh EMIs: New finance schemes announced

Uber announces hourly rentals in 17 cities: Price, duration explained

Uber announces hourly rentals in 17 cities: Price, duration explained

MakeMyTrip partners with Meru for sanitised airport cabs with barrier sheet in cabin

MakeMyTrip partners with Meru for sanitised airport cabs with barrier sheet in cabin

Book a Vespa or Aprilia scooter online and get it home delivered: Special benefits explained

Book a Vespa or Aprilia scooter online and get it home delivered: Special benefits explained

Eicher Skyline Pro 6016 bus launched with Volvo engine: Deployed as Covid-19 ICU unit

Eicher Skyline Pro 6016 bus launched with Volvo engine: Deployed as Covid-19 ICU unit

Explained: How the Kia Sonet's clutchless IMT gearbox is different from an AMT

Explained: How the Kia Sonet's clutchless IMT gearbox is different from an AMT

Royal Enfield reopens over 90% of dealerships: Launches digital sales & doorstep service

Royal Enfield reopens over 90% of dealerships: Launches digital sales & doorstep service

Five things to look out when buying a new car: Engine, space and more

Five things to look out when buying a new car: Engine, space and more