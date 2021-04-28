Royal Enfield’s upcoming 650cc cruiser might be called Shotgun: Name trademarked

The upcoming Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is expected to be launched in India early next year at a price a bit north of Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. More details in this report.

By:April 28, 2021 9:56 AM

Royal Enfield’s upcoming 650cc flagship cruiser is certainly one wait-worthy motorcycle and just like the 650 twins, this one too is expected to come at a killer price point. Previously, there had been reports on the web suggesting that the bike might be named Thunderbird 650 but this doesn’t seem to be true now. The reason being, the Chennai-based manufacturer has recently trademarked the name ‘Shotgun’ and good chances are that it will be used for the aforementioned model. In the past, the company has trademarked some other names as well like Sherpa, Roadster, and Hunter. The last one out of these, in all probability, will be used for the brand’s soon-to-be-launched 350cc roadster that will go up directly against the likes of the Honda CB350RS and has been snapped multiple times in the recent past.

Royal Enfield had announced that it will be bringing a new motorcycle every quarter and the brand had committed last year to launch at least 28 models in the next seven years. The said announcement was made at the India launch of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The next launch by the company is most likely the next-generation Classic 350 that will share the platform with the Meteor 350. Following this might be the launch of the Hunter 350.

Coming back to the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650, the bike may only hit showrooms early next year. Talking of pricing, the bike is expected to be launched at a price a bit north of the Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The bike will have no direct rival – a definite plus point and can be a good option for such people that have been aspiring to buy a Harley-Davidson but are not able to do that because of the higher price point.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t!

