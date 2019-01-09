Royal Enfield’s president Rudratej Singh resigns: Lalit Malik to double up as CCO

Renowned cruiser bike maker Royal Enfield has recently announced a top management change. Rudratej Singh (Rudy) who has been serving as Global President has resigned from the company. With the latest announcement, Rudy's association of almost 4 years with Royal Enfield comes to an end. Royal Enfield said in a statement that Rudy has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Royal Enfield owing to personal commitments. The statement also added that he will cease to be the official media spokesperson for Royal Enfield with immediate effect. The information has been confirmed by Royal Enfield itself and Lalit Malik will be taking over the responsibility. Lalit, who is currently working as the CFO (Chief Financial Officer), Eicher Motors will take on the additional responsibility of the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Rudratej Singh comes from FMCG background and worked with Unilever Singapore before his association with Royal Enfield. Rudratej Singh joined Royal Enfield in the year 2015 and was responsible for the branding, market strategies for new products and aftersales in Royal Enfield. Rudratej Singh was involved in the launch of the Classic Pegasus, Redditch and Signals editions in India.

Also, the development and launch of Royal Enfield's first adventure tourer Himalayan saw a key contribution from Rudy. Royal Enfield's livelier Thunderbird 350X and Thunderbird 500X along with the latest launch of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 were done during the tenure of Rudratej Singh. As of now, it is unknown where Rudratej Singh is heading to and it will be interesting to see where Rudy makes his next move.

Royal Enfield is betting big on its first ever 650cc motorcycles. The company launched the two motorcycles last year at a killer starting price of Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Interceptor and Continental GT 650 are currently commanding a waiting period of close to 2 to 3 months in India.