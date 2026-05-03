Royal Enfield’s Flying Flea strategy: Why the legacy brand is keeping its first EV at arm’s length

By distancing the lightweight FF.C6 from its “heavy metal” heritage, Royal Enfield aims to capture Gen Z without alienating purists

When you think ‘Royal Enfield’, you think weight, sound, bulk, and steel. But the brand’s first EV – the Flying Flea C6, whose store opened in Bengaluru on April 10 – is unlike any Royal Enfield. It’s so different that it wouldn’t be wrong to call it ‘Un-Enfield’.

Royal Enfield itself is keeping its legacy at a calculated distance – while there is ‘Royal Enfield’ branding at the shopfront, it’s all ‘Flying Flea’ from thereon. Brand colours are also different – Royal Enfield’s mustard-and-red combo has given way to Flying Flea’s cyan (called ‘flea green’). On the bike – it’s called the FF.C6 – Royal Enfield is written in such a small font that it will escape your eyes.

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The bike is different – it weighs just 124 kg, far lower than the lightest Royal Enfield, the Hunter (181 kg). Other company bikes are heavier – the Bullet 350 weighs 195 kg, and the Classic 650 is the heaviest at 243 kg.

It’s made different – instead of steel, the FF.C6 uses forged aluminium for the girder fork and a magnesium alloy battery casing. The ‘thump’ sound from the exhaust pipe has become synonymous with Royal Enfield, but the FF.C6 produces a whining belt drive sound, and doesn’t have an exhaust pipe.

It’s marketed differently – although it’s priced Rs 2.79 lakh upfront, you can buy it under a battery subscription model for Rs 1.99 lakh, plus a few rupees per km of riding paid monthly or quarterly.

But is Flying Flea a new name?

It’s a new sub-brand, but not a new name – it goes back 80 years when Royal Enfield developed a bike to be parachuted behind enemy lines during World War 2, and was light enough to be carried by a single soldier. That lightness has been recreated for the modern era and the name lives on. “Royal Enfield chose the name Flying Flea to bridge the gap between its heavy heritage and the lightweight requirements of electric mobility,” a partner with one of the Big 4 consulting firms, who isn’t authorised to speak on specific brands, told FE.

According to Interbrand’s Best Indian Brands 2023 report – the most recent iteration – Royal Enfield was the country’s third-strongest automotive brand, after Maruti Suzuki and Hero, and stronger than everyday brands such as Amul, Dabur, Britannia, and Kingfisher.

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In the Kantar BrandZ 2025 ranking, Royal Enfield was the sixth-most valuable automotive brand, and stronger than everyday brands such as Colgate, Jockey, Domino’s Pizza, Lifebuoy, and Parachute.

The Big 4 partner said that Royal Enfield’s brand value will possibly grow stronger with Flying Flea. “By creating Flying Flea as a sub-brand, Royal Enfield has protected the heavy metal identity of the core brand – loved by purists – even as Flying Flea will get them Gen Z buyers,” he said. “The markets approved of it – on the day of the launch (April 10), Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield’s parent company, saw a 3.4% jump in share price. Investors possibly viewed Flying Flea as a future-proofing move.”

Harish Bijoor, brand-strategy expert & founder, Harish Bijoor Consults, said that Royal Enfield’s decision – about Flying Flea being a sub-brand – is a great one. “It’s extremely critical for the new electric range to keep an arm’s-length distance from the parent brand, and complete body-length distance between the two offerings,” he said. “Royal Enfield, the OG, is all about heaviness, power, and is most certainly fuel-led and fuel-bled. Flying Flea is a different offering for a different generation altogether.”

The FF.C6 is the first bike, and will soon be followed by the sportier version FF.S6. B Govindarajan, MD, Eicher Motors, and CEO, Royal Enfield, said that they are taking a steady, city-by-city approach for Flying Flea, both in India and globally. These bikes will be launched in EV-friendly cities such as London, Milan, Los Angeles, New Delhi, and others. “With Flying Flea, we are not just introducing a motorcycle, but are shaping the future of riding and welcoming a new generation of riders into the world of Royal Enfield,” Govindarajan said. “We have a strong pipeline of electric two-wheelers that will continue to build on our vision. For 125 years, Royal Enfield has been driven by the pursuit of creating pure, engaging motorcycling experiences. With Flying Flea, we are carrying this philosophy into the electric era.”