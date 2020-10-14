Royal Enfield’s flagship 650cc cruiser might be named Thunderbird 650: Clearest image leaked!

Talking of the expected price, thanks to the better equipment and additional features on offer, the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 650 (speculated name) will sit above the 650 twins and hence, should be launched with a price tag of close to Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom). More details below!

By:Updated: Oct 14, 2020 1:40 PM
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 650 cruiser (Image source - 91Wheels)

 

Royal Enfield is currently working on multiple motorcycles and a flagship 650cc cruiser is one of them. A few weeks back, a video of the said model went viral on the web that did spark a lot of interest among the bike enthusiasts and Royal Enfield loyalists. Now, very recently, our friends at 91Wheels have managed to get a clear spy shot of the Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser. Moreover, the possible name of the bike is also out and the said model will likely be called the Thunderbird 650. As one can see in the image, the motorcycle gets a good road presence and looks like a proper cruiser with quite decent dimensions. Upfront, the bike gets a rounded headlamp unit and while the test mule appears to have a halogen bulb, the final production model might get an LED unit for better illumination in the dark. Moreover, the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 650 cruiser gets inverted forks at the front and is the bike by the Chennai-based bikemaker to get this feature.

Watch our BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 comparison review video:

Then, there is the company’s highly respected and admired 650cc parallel-twin engine. In the present day 650 twins, the said motor is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 47 hp and 52 Nm. However, on the Thunderbird 650, the engine might come in a slightly different state of tune in order to deliver a more cruiser like performance. Transmission will be the same six-speed unit and slipper clutch will likely be on offer as well. The twin exhausts have been finished in chrome and these have been set much lower compared to the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Thunderbird 650 can also be seen with a split-type seating layout and the seats certainly look more comfortable than the all-flat single piece bench-type unit on the Interceptor 650. At the rear, the bike gets a small circular tail lamp and the previously leaked video suggested that it is an LED unit. The soon to be launched Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will get smartphone connectivity with navigation assist and the same feature, in most certainty, will be carried over to the Thunderbird 650 as well. Talking of the expected price, thanks to the better equipment and additional features on offer, the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 650 will sit above the 650 twins and hence, should be launched with a price tag of close to Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

With Harley-Davidson shutting down shop in India very recently, the Thunderbird 650 will be getting a pure advantage in terms of pricing. The said model will rub shoulders against the likes of Kawasaki Vulcan S in the middleweight cruiser segment.

Image source – 91Wheels

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Meet Royal Enfield 'Yoddha': Custom-built Thunderbird 350 that looks fit for Bheem!

Meet Royal Enfield 'Yoddha': Custom-built Thunderbird 350 that looks fit for Bheem!

KTM 250 Adventure images from dealer showcase event leaked: India launch looks imminent!

KTM 250 Adventure images from dealer showcase event leaked: India launch looks imminent!

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs of entry-level Bimmer

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs of entry-level Bimmer

Land Rover Defender launch in India tomorrow: Specs, variants, expected price

Land Rover Defender launch in India tomorrow: Specs, variants, expected price

Vespa & Aprilia scooters get festive season discounts: Insurance benefits, free accessories & more

Vespa & Aprilia scooters get festive season discounts: Insurance benefits, free accessories & more

Now get accessories worth upto Rs 3,000 free with Suzuki bikes, scooters: Here's how to avail!

Now get accessories worth upto Rs 3,000 free with Suzuki bikes, scooters: Here's how to avail!

Ather Energy to set up 135+ EV chargers by December: Ather 450X deliveries to begin in November

Ather Energy to set up 135+ EV chargers by December: Ather 450X deliveries to begin in November

Maruti Suzuki Alto marks 20th anniversary: Best-selling car in India for 16 years

Maruti Suzuki Alto marks 20th anniversary: Best-selling car in India for 16 years

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled: New design, hybrid powertrain, plug-in hybrid to follow next year

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled: New design, hybrid powertrain, plug-in hybrid to follow next year

Honda launches comprehensive online car buying platform: 6-step process explained

Honda launches comprehensive online car buying platform: 6-step process explained

Hero Glamour Blaze launched: Honda SP125 rival gets this new feature

Hero Glamour Blaze launched: Honda SP125 rival gets this new feature

Omega Seiki Mobility, FITT join hands to develop these EV technologies: Key targets listed!

Omega Seiki Mobility, FITT join hands to develop these EV technologies: Key targets listed!

Amazon unveils its first electric delivery vehicle: 10,000 EVs in India by 2025

Amazon unveils its first electric delivery vehicle: 10,000 EVs in India by 2025

Nissan Magnite global unveil on Oct 21: Expected price, specs, features of Kia Sonet rival

Nissan Magnite global unveil on Oct 21: Expected price, specs, features of Kia Sonet rival

TVS rolls out 4 millionth Apache from Chennai plant: Celebrates with Asia's longest chequered flag

TVS rolls out 4 millionth Apache from Chennai plant: Celebrates with Asia's longest chequered flag

Next-gen Isuzu V-Cross India launch soon: BS6 D-Max commercial range launch on Oct 14

Next-gen Isuzu V-Cross India launch soon: BS6 D-Max commercial range launch on Oct 14

Buying an EV in Delhi gets cheaper: Govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under EV policy

Buying an EV in Delhi gets cheaper: Govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under EV policy

F1 2020: Hamilton equals Schumacher's 91 wins record at Eifel GP

F1 2020: Hamilton equals Schumacher's 91 wins record at Eifel GP

2020 MotoGP: Petrucci takes victory, Alex Marquez claims podium in wet French GP

2020 MotoGP: Petrucci takes victory, Alex Marquez claims podium in wet French GP

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo flies past Miller on last lap to earn home GP pole