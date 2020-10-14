Royal Enfield’s flagship 650cc cruiser might be named Thunderbird 650: Clearest image leaked!

Talking of the expected price, thanks to the better equipment and additional features on offer, the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 650 (speculated name) will sit above the 650 twins and hence, should be launched with a price tag of close to Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom). More details below!

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 650 cruiser (Image source - 91Wheels)

Royal Enfield is currently working on multiple motorcycles and a flagship 650cc cruiser is one of them. A few weeks back, a video of the said model went viral on the web that did spark a lot of interest among the bike enthusiasts and Royal Enfield loyalists. Now, very recently, our friends at 91Wheels have managed to get a clear spy shot of the Royal Enfield 650cc cruiser. Moreover, the possible name of the bike is also out and the said model will likely be called the Thunderbird 650. As one can see in the image, the motorcycle gets a good road presence and looks like a proper cruiser with quite decent dimensions. Upfront, the bike gets a rounded headlamp unit and while the test mule appears to have a halogen bulb, the final production model might get an LED unit for better illumination in the dark. Moreover, the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 650 cruiser gets inverted forks at the front and is the bike by the Chennai-based bikemaker to get this feature.

Watch our BS6 Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 comparison review video:

Then, there is the company’s highly respected and admired 650cc parallel-twin engine. In the present day 650 twins, the said motor is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 47 hp and 52 Nm. However, on the Thunderbird 650, the engine might come in a slightly different state of tune in order to deliver a more cruiser like performance. Transmission will be the same six-speed unit and slipper clutch will likely be on offer as well. The twin exhausts have been finished in chrome and these have been set much lower compared to the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.

The upcoming Royal Enfield Thunderbird 650 can also be seen with a split-type seating layout and the seats certainly look more comfortable than the all-flat single piece bench-type unit on the Interceptor 650. At the rear, the bike gets a small circular tail lamp and the previously leaked video suggested that it is an LED unit. The soon to be launched Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will get smartphone connectivity with navigation assist and the same feature, in most certainty, will be carried over to the Thunderbird 650 as well. Talking of the expected price, thanks to the better equipment and additional features on offer, the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 650 will sit above the 650 twins and hence, should be launched with a price tag of close to Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

With Harley-Davidson shutting down shop in India very recently, the Thunderbird 650 will be getting a pure advantage in terms of pricing. The said model will rub shoulders against the likes of Kawasaki Vulcan S in the middleweight cruiser segment.

Image source – 91Wheels

