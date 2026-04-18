Royal Enfield’s first EV: Is the flying Flea C6 the ultimate urban electric bike?

Royal Enfield enters the electric era with the Flying Flea FF.C6. Priced at ₹2.79 lakh (or ₹1.99 lakh via a battery subscription model), this ultra-light EV features a vintage girder fork and a massive 400 Nm of wheel torque.

For 125 years, you could hear a Royal Enfield before you saw it. But its EV arm Flying Flea has changed the frequency. We took the first model, the C6, for a spin in Bengaluru traffic – but stopped short of the highway.

What is it?

Called the FF.C6, it’s the first EV from the stable, and will be followed by the FF.S6 later this year – a sportier version.

ALSO READ Automakers endorse CAFE 3 norms

How’s the design?

Barring a logo on the tank, nowhere will you find the ‘Royal Enfield’ branding. Colour options are black and green – green looks cooler. Unlike bulky Royal Enfield bikes, the FF.C6 is thin – but doesn’t look flimsy. Build quality is top-notch – almost like a spaceship.

Four design elements stand out:

Girder fork: A vintage-style front suspension that uses rigid metal uprights connected to the bike’s frame.

Floating rear seat: It’s removable, and looks futuristic.

Battery casing: With fins, giving it an aerodynamic stance.

Screen: Powered by Google, and most advanced on any EV.

How does it ride?

Seat is slightly higher than that of regular bikes (823 mm), as is ground clearance (207 mm), but it’s so light (124 kg) that I could toss it between my thighs.

It’s quick – while the motor torque is 60 Nm, torque (pulling power) available on the rear wheel is a massive 400 Nm (enhanced by belt drive).

Because it weighs so little, it almost flies as you twist the throttle. I gave the handlebars an upward tug while opening the throttle, the bike did a wheelie. It’s easy to stop also, and dodging a pothole requires a slight nudge to the handlebars.

There are five riding modes:

Eco: It gave me an indicated range of 112 km.

Rain: Acceleration was controlled, and I used it on gravel path.

City: Balanced setting, for safe riding in traffic.

Sport: Range dropped to about 75 km, but wheelie-ready.

Custom: Manage according to your needs.

Where does it stop?

Our metro cities have expanded so much that an EV will run out of charge even before hitting the highway. The FF.C6 isn’t a bike for long rides, but with some planning, it can be done. For example, it cannot go from central Bengaluru to Nandi Hills and back, but if you plan a lunch and request the restaurant for an hour’s charging while you eat, such trips are doable. Some would say it’s troublesome, but if you want an EV experience and low running costs, you need to relearn how to live with EVs.

How to charge?

It gets a 5-metre charging cable, which is light and can be carried in your bag. You can also buy a 10-metre cable if your 3-pin charging socket is far from your bike’s parking. The company claims a charging speed of 1 km per minute (in the 20-80% charging window).

Should you buy it?

It’s currently available only in Bengaluru, and will be launched in select cities over the next few months. It’s priced Rs 2.79 lakh, ex-showroom, but just Rs 1.99 lakh under a battery-as-a-service model (plus a few rupees per km of riding). If you want a bike for running errands, this isn’t it; if you want a bike for intercity travel, this isn’t it; if you want a bike to drop your mom to a kitty party, this isn’t it; but if you want to experience the future of two-wheelers, this is absolutely it.

Specifications

Battery: 3.91 kWh

Power: 15.4 kW

Motor torque: 60 Nm

Wheel torque: 400 Nm

0-60 km/h: 3.7 seconds

Top speed: 115 km/h

Claimed range: 154 km

Actual range: About 100 km

20-80% charging time: 60 minutes

Kerb weight: 124 kg

Tyres: 19-inch, tubeless

Seat height: 823 mm

Ground clearance: 207 mm

Price: Rs 2.79 lakh (Rs 1.99 under battery subscription model)