Royal Enfield’s dry wash system in Chennai claims to save 18 lakh litre water every month

Royal Enfield has announced a major shift to motorcycle dry wash systems across all its 20 service centers in the city of Chennai. The company claims that the implementation of this system will help save approximately 18 lakhs liters of water every month. Chennai everyday needs about 800 millions of litres of water, but currently, the public water board has been able to supply only 525 million litres. Royal Enfield says that the dry wash system involves using comparatively lesser quantity of water without compromising on the quality of cleaning. At the same time, the final wash quality will be at par with the conventional method while saving a lot of water which can, in turn, be used to support the people of Chennai. Royal Enfield has an expansive service network in the country with over 900+ workshops across more than 600+ towns and cities.

Talking about the introduction of this policy, Shaji Koshy, Head India Business, Royal Enfield said that this initiative by Royal Enfield is a part of the company's long-standing commitment to ensure best in class customer experience. All the initiativesby the brand such as dry wash, paperless service etc. are crafted to enhance this experience. The situation in Chennai has allowed Royal Enfield to innovate and bring efficiencies in the operations which is always the objective.

He further added that Chennai is Royal Enfield’s bastion market and the company is fully committed to doing its bit in the time of this adversity by adopting a firm alternative. Dry wash is a great technological advancement which reduces water consumption without compromising on wash quality and lessens the servicing time per vehicle. Royal Enfield has piloted this initiative in Chennai owing to the water scarcity situation and we plan to take this to other cities in Tamil Nadu as well in the near future.

