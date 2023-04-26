scorecardresearch

Royal Enfield’s Art of Motorcycling campaign winners get Rs. 1.5 lakh each

Written by Express Drives Desk
Royal Enfield Art of Motorcycling winners!

Royal Enfield concluded their ‘Art of Motorcycling’ art campaign and awarded the top 5 winners Rs. 1.5 lakh each. The winning artworks will get featured on Royal Enfield apparel and will be converted into NFTs. Two of the top 5 winners will also intern with Royal Enfield’s design team. The winners were chosen through a poll conducted on Royal Enfield’s Instagram page.

According to Royal Enfield, the company received more than 54,000 registrations, a 3.5 percent increase in participation over the previous season. The brand installed augmented reality-powered murals as part of its Art on Street Initiative in Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai. The campaign has witnessed 70 percent participation from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

“Three seasons down, it has evolved into a tremendous showcase of creative energy. This season has seen a record number of registrations and entries received, which indicates the huge future potential of this program. Royal Enfield has always been a canvas for self-expression, and The Art of Motorcycling is a great example of this community-driven phenomenon.” said Mohit Dhar Jayal, Chief Brand Officer at Royal Enfield.

The winners were picked by popular artist and typographist Hanif Kureshi; a multidisciplinary autodidact visual artist Santanu Hazarika; and design stalwart, sculptor and Head of Industrial Design at Royal Enfield, S. Sivakumar.

First published on: 26-04-2023 at 18:32 IST