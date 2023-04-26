Royal Enfield’s Art of Motorcycling campaign winners get Rs. 1.5 lakh each

According to Royal Enfield, the company received more than 54,000 registrations, a 3.5 percent increase in participation over the previous season.

Royal Enfield concluded their ‘Art of Motorcycling’ art campaign and awarded the top 5 winners Rs. 1.5 lakh each. The winning artworks will get featured on Royal Enfield apparel and will be converted into NFTs. Two of the top 5 winners will also intern with Royal Enfield’s design team. The winners were chosen through a poll conducted on Royal Enfield’s Instagram page.

According to Royal Enfield, the company received more than 54,000 registrations, a 3.5 percent increase in participation over the previous season. The brand installed augmented reality-powered murals as part of its Art on Street Initiative in Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai. The campaign has witnessed 70 percent participation from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

“Three seasons down, it has evolved into a tremendous showcase of creative energy. This season has seen a record number of registrations and entries received, which indicates the huge future potential of this program. Royal Enfield has always been a canvas for self-expression, and The Art of Motorcycling is a great example of this community-driven phenomenon.” said Mohit Dhar Jayal, Chief Brand Officer at Royal Enfield.

The winners were picked by popular artist and typographist Hanif Kureshi; a multidisciplinary autodidact visual artist Santanu Hazarika; and design stalwart, sculptor and Head of Industrial Design at Royal Enfield, S. Sivakumar.