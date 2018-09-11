Royal Enfield, TVS, Hero bikes to cost more on-road now: Here’s by how much

We reported earlier, that the most recent IRDA regulation has made it mandatory for all two-wheelers sold after September 1, 2018, to come with five-year third-party insurance. As a result, two-wheeler prices have risen across the spectrum, and most of them are not low-level increases in price. This article should give you an idea of how much each vehicle from various manufacturers including Hero, Honda, TVS and Enfield have been raised.
Hero Prices Increase
Starting with Hero, whose base variant of the HF Deluxe was previously priced at Rs 39,500 at Noida dealerships will now be sold with insurance worth Rs 7071, almost 17% percent of the floor price. In addition to road tax which amounts Rs 4154 brings the total cost of the motorcycle to Rs 51,500. Keep in mind this is Hero’s most affordable vehicle. In case of the newly launched Hero Xtreme, the insurance of Rs 9,494 pushes a bike that used to be under a lakh to buy to Rs 1.15 lakh.
|Hero MotoCorp
|Model
|On-road prices
|Splendor i3s
|Rs 68000
|Glamour Self
|Rs 77000
|Karizma ZMR
|Rs 135000
|Xtreme 200R
|Rs 115600
TVS Price Increase
Prices for TVS motorcycles is also slated to rise, with their Jupiter whos showroom price has been set at 52,660 will now have to pay a combined total of 11,987 for tax and insurance. Which means that it will now have an on-road price in Noida of Rs 66,746. As for the recently launched Apache RR310 (ABS) who floor price in Noida is set at 2.23 lakh will now have additional tax and insurance that amounts to Rs 35,000, bringing the on-road price to 2.61 lakh.
|TVS
|Model
|On- road prices
|Ntorq125
|Rs 77548
|Jupiter
|Rs 69643
|Apache RR310
|Rs 261280
Royal Enfield Price Increase
Royal Enfield customers who had set their sights on a festive season buy, will now wish they had bought their bikes earlier in the year. Considering the all Royal Enfield bikes breach the 300cc limit, their bikes will have the most significant price changes. Insurance costs alone for Royal Enfields have been hiked to around Rs 8000 for the Classic 350 going all the way up to Rs 17,000 for the Classic, Thunderbird 500cc.
|Royal Enfield
|Model
|On-road prices
|Classic 350
|Rs 158974
|Classic 500
|Rs 217994
Honda Price Increase
Honda Two-wheelers too will see a significant increase in prices, following the new IRDA regulations prompted by the recent supreme court ruling. Honda’s life-blood and a bestseller in India, the Honda Activa 5G in the most basic trim will now cost Rs 64,700 after an insurance rate of 5,148 is added to the vehicle. As for the range-topping CBR 250 (ABS) prices are set to go up from by 10,376 to a total of Rs 2.2 lakh on road. Find the full price list below:
|Honda
|Model
|On-road prices
|Activa 5G
|Rs 62,526
|Hornet 160 ABS
|Rs 1,10,223
|CBR250R ABS
|Rs 2,20,576
