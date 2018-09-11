  1. Auto
  2. Bike News
  3. Royal Enfield, TVS, Hero bikes to cost more on-road now: Here’s by how much

Royal Enfield, TVS, Hero bikes to cost more on-road now: Here’s by how much

Following changes to the IRDA's regulations, two wheelers across the spectrum are set to get more expensive, find out which bike costs how

By: | Published: September 11, 2018 6:24 PM

 

We reported earlier, that the most recent IRDA regulation has made it mandatory for all two-wheelers sold after September 1, 2018, to come with five-year third-party insurance. As a result, two-wheeler prices have risen across the spectrum, and most of them are not low-level increases in price. This article should give you an idea of how much each vehicle from various manufacturers including Hero, Honda, TVS and Enfield have been raised.

 

Hero Prices Increase

Starting with Hero, whose base variant of the HF Deluxe was previously priced at Rs 39,500 at Noida dealerships will now be sold with insurance worth Rs 7071, almost 17% percent of the floor price. In addition to road tax which amounts Rs 4154 brings the total cost of the motorcycle to Rs 51,500. Keep in mind this is Hero’s most affordable vehicle. In case of the newly launched Hero Xtreme, the insurance of Rs 9,494 pushes a bike that used to be under a lakh to buy to Rs 1.15 lakh.

 Hero MotoCorp
Model On-road prices
Splendor i3s Rs 68000
Glamour Self Rs 77000
Karizma ZMR Rs 135000
Xtreme 200R Rs 115600


TVS Price Increase

 

Prices for TVS motorcycles is also slated to rise, with their Jupiter whos showroom price has been set at 52,660 will now have to pay a combined total of 11,987 for tax and insurance. Which means that it will now have an on-road price in Noida of Rs 66,746. As for the recently launched Apache RR310 (ABS) who floor price in Noida is set at 2.23 lakh will now have additional tax and insurance that amounts to Rs 35,000, bringing the on-road price to 2.61 lakh.

 TVS
Model On- road prices
Ntorq125 Rs 77548
Jupiter Rs 69643
Apache RR310 Rs 261280

Royal Enfield Price Increase

 

Royal Enfield customers who had set their sights on a festive season buy, will now wish they had bought their bikes earlier in the year. Considering the all Royal Enfield bikes breach the 300cc limit, their bikes will have the most significant price changes. Insurance costs alone for Royal Enfields have been hiked to around Rs 8000 for the Classic 350  going all the way up to Rs 17,000 for the Classic, Thunderbird 500cc.

 Royal Enfield
Model On-road prices
Classic 350 Rs 158974
Classic 500 Rs 217994

Honda Price Increase

 

Honda Two-wheelers too will see a significant increase in prices, following the new IRDA regulations prompted by the recent supreme court ruling. Honda’s life-blood and a bestseller in India, the Honda Activa 5G in the most basic trim will now cost Rs 64,700 after an insurance rate of 5,148 is added to the vehicle. As for the range-topping CBR 250 (ABS) prices are set to go up from by 10,376 to a total of Rs 2.2 lakh on road. Find the full price list below: 

 Honda
Model On-road prices
Activa 5G Rs 62,526
Hornet 160 ABS Rs 1,10,223
CBR250R ABS Rs 2,20,576

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RELATED VIDEOS