Royal Enfield Tripper: A trip made far easier, here’s how

On the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, the Tripper app mirrors Google Maps. Just like Google Maps, you can set multiple destinations on the Tripper, and once you start the navigation, the Tripper will keep working even in a no-network area.

November 28, 2020 9:08 AM

 

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 motorcycle gets a navigation system called the Tripper. It’s powered by Google Maps and the Royal Enfield app that connects a smartphone with the motorcycle. The Tripper shows driving directions on a digital display via a pod next to the trip computer; there is also a USB charging port for the phone on the motorcycle. So, how does it work? First, you have to download the Royal Enfield app, activate Bluetooth on phone, and switch on the ignition key. Once connected, a Royal Enfield logo in red will pop up on the app, and as you connect it, it will turn green. Now, let’s say, you want to go to a particular restaurant, so you can put that as a destination and the app will give you a selection and you have to hit navigate—just like on Google Maps. Next, the pod will show you turn-by-turn directions. The display is bright, and even under harsh sunlight you can easily see the directions.

The left or right turns on the pod are displayed in the form of big arrows, and as you come closer to the turn, these arrows start getting filled up in a bright shade, so that you know that the turn is approaching—essentially, when you are close to that left or right turn, the arrow starts flashing, and so it catches your peripheral vision and reminds you that you have to take the turn (even though you may not be looking directly at the pod).

Like Google Maps, you can set multiple destinations on the Tripper, and once you start the navigation, the Tripper will keep working even in a no-network area. Like most such apps, the Royal Enfield app, too, may eat up the phone battery fast, but still it’s not as draining on your phone battery as several news apps are, or some like Snapchat and Tinder.

