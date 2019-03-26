Royal Enfield Trials 350, 500 launch today: What is a Trials motorcycle and how to book one

Royal Enfield is set to launch the Trials range of bikes in the market later today. Ahead of the launch, some dealers in Delhi have opened for bookings although the booking amount seems to vary among dealerships. Royal Enfield Product strategy has always been centred on epic throwback stories, which should explain their two newest products, the Royal Enfield Trials, explicitly. Scramblers by definition, the Royal Enfield Trials dig deep into the Royal Enfield bag of throwbacks with the spotlight set on the British off-road racing scene in the 1950s for inspiration. A keen story of an off-road rider knows as John V. Brittain aka Johnny Brittain and his legendary conquests in the 1950s Trials circuits is what this bike will look to recreate. That is, based on existing hardware from models in the Royal Enfield garage.

Royal Enfield Trials

As the names suggest, the Trials 350 and 500 get the same motors as their Bullet counterparts, which means that the Trials 350 cc is likely to get a 346 cc motor that makes 19.8 hp and 28 Nm of torque, while the 500cc is powered by the 499cc motor that produces 27.5 hp and 41.3 Nm. Both motors will be mated to a 5-Speed Gearbox. While we’ve known that the Trials is in the works for a while, thanks to the internet which every now and then showed one of the bikes on test in some part of the country, the only official instance of the bike in action has been on the video shared by Royal Enfield to tease the upcoming bike. The water wading video barely shows the bike as it makes its way through a ford. The Trials gets an up-swept exhaust to stress on the motorcycles off-road abilities paired with knobbly tyres and a single saddle set up. For aesthetic appeal, the frame swingarm, subframe, fender-stays and even the main stand in a bright red, although this is likely to be set apart from the Trials 500 which will get the same schematic in Olive Green.

In terms of price, Royal Enfield is expected to charge a bit of a premium for the Trials over the standard siblings. We expect the Trials 350 to be priced at a premium of about Rs 20,000 over its standard counterpart bringing the price to about Rs 1.54 lakh ex-showroom while the 500 is expected to cost around 10,000 more than its standard counterpart at 1.98 lakh, considering that the 500 gets ABS as standard.