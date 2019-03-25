Royal Enfield Trials 350, 500 India launch tomorrow: Top things about RE’s new Scrambler

The new Royal Enfield Trials is set to be launched in India tomorrow at an event in Pune. The company has teased the motorcycle through a video a few days back that gives a clear idea of how it will look like. Late last year, the motorcycle was snapped testing and an image has also been doing rounds on the internet revealing the design changes and other visual details. The new Royal Enfield Trials is expected to be launched in two variants namely Trials 350 and Trials 500. The new Royal Enfield Trials is based on Scrambler philosophy and hence, will cater to the audience who loves such kind of bikes.

Powering the Royal Enfield Trials 350 and Trials 500 will be the same engines that power their respective Bullet counterparts with similar power and torque outputs. That said, while the engine on the Trials 350 is expected to churn out close to 19.8 bhp, the motor on the Trials 500 might shed 27.2 bhp. The respective torque figures will be close to 28 Nm and 41 Nm. The transmission will be a five-speed unit.

Speaking of changes, as one can see in the images, the upcoming Royal Enfield Trials 350 and Trials 500 will get trimmed down front and rear fenders. Another change will be the inclusion of knobby tyres to offer Scrambler like feel and rideability. One can also see a luggage rack in the place of pillion seat on this motorcycle, however, the latter should be offered as optional. The bike is also seen with an upswept exhaust for a more Scrambler like feel.

More details on the new Royal Enfield Trials to be out tomorrow, so stay tuned with us for all the action. As far as pricing is concerned, the new Royal Enfield Trials 350 and Trials 500 are expected to be priced slightly higher compared to the Bullet 350 and Bullet 500 respectively. Also, what do you think about this upcoming Scrambler, let us know in the comments section below.