Royal Enfield enters track riding with GT-R650 race bike: 24 kg lighter, more powerful!

The race-spec Royal Enfield GT-R650 is also equipped with soft compound race tyres by JK Tyres for an uncompromised grip.

Royal Enfield has entered the world of track riding with its GT-R650 race bike. The Chennai-based manufacturer has announced the debut of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2021 that happens to be a unique retro track-racing initiative. The company says that the Continental GT Cup sits at the intersection of increasing interest in motorcycle track racing, and the need for accessible forms of racing and training in India. Post the Continental GT Cup 2021 finale, Royal Enfield will also introduce track schools in India with an intent to provide easy and professional training access to the enthusiasts who wish to learn motorcycle racing or simply want to improve their overall riding skills.

Presented by JK Tyre Motorsports and organized under the Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI), the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup will debut at the JK National Racing Championship 2021, and will be conducted in accordance with the regulations of the FMSCI, the company noted. The Continental GT Cup 2021 will have a total of four rounds starting October 2021, culminating in January, 2022. Now, going into the details of the bike, the track-spec Continental GT-R650 has minimalistic and purpose-built performance modifications.

These include stiffer race-tuned suspension, both front and rear, for enhanced handling at higher speeds. Moreover, lowered race clip-on handlebars have been added along with rear-set footpegs for enhancing rider aerodynamics and enabling higher lean angles. In addition, the GT-R650 is lighter by 24 kgs than the standard model and this has been done by keeping only the essentials required for racing. Furthermore, the stock exhaust has been replaced with a bespoke stainless steel full system exhaust that is tuned to give 12 percent more power.

Watch Video | 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The motorcycle will also come with a specially designed fairing and belly pan that promise enhanced aerodynamics and also give the GT-R650 a proper retro racer look. The motorcycle will be equipped with soft compound race tyres by JK Tyres for better grip. The registration process for the Continental GT Cup went live starting 11 AM today and will run till 5 PM on September 30, 2021. From the registered participants, 100 eligible riders will make it to the Rider Selection Programme at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore from October 18 to 19, 2021, where the 18 fastest riders will be shortlisted.

They will then fight it out for the Continental GT Cup for a total of 4 rounds at the JK NRC, with the first 3 to be held in October, November, and December at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, followed by the Grand Finale in January 2022 at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.