Royal Enfield becomes top-selling mid-size bike brand in New Zealand

Royal Enfield's popularity started to grow on a global scale with the launch of the 650 twins - Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650 - 2018.

By:July 20, 2021 1:55 PM
2021 Royal Enfield Himalayan

Royal Enfield recently reported that it became the top-selling mid-size motorcycle brand in New Zealand earlier this month. Royal Enfield has seen a growth of close to 60 percent in the year 2020 as compared to the previous year in the road bike segment. The company expanded its network across key markets in Australia and New Zealand, and at present, Royal Enfield has a footprint of 47 outlets across the two countries. The overall retail footprint in the Asia Pacific grew by 50 percent in key priority markets for FY 2020.

The Chennai-based Royal Enfield recently launched the Meteor 350 and a limited edition Classic 500 Tribute Black in Australia and New Zealand.

Royal Enfield has a strong customer base of over 8000 riders and achieving this feat is a clear testament to our growth as well as a commitment to this market. This is just the start of our journey and with the support of passionate riders, we wish to achieve many more such milestones, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business APAC of Royal Enfield, said.

Royal Enfield’s popularity started to grow on a global scale with the launch of the 650 twins – Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650 – 2018. The new 650cc parallel-twin engine grew immensely popular in international markets. Moreover, the Himalayan found a home with thousands of touring and off-road fans across the globe.

“We will continue to offer unique experiences with Royal Enfield motorcycles across Australia and New Zealand. We will also continue to build the Royal Enfield dealer network and welcome many more passionate riders to pure motorcycling,” Joseph Elasmar, CEO, Urban Moto Imports, said.

