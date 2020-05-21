Royal Enfield to recall 15,200 units of Interceptor, Himalayan and Continental GT 650 abroad over brake part

With immediate effect, around 15,200 motorcycles will be called in for inspection, cleaning and part replacement, if required.

May 21, 2020

Iconic bike maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it has decided to recall 15,200 units of the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Himalayan motorcycles sold abroad, due to a corrosion-related issue. In a statement here, the company said that it has discovered a brake caliper corrosion-related issue in a small number of motorcycles in some specific countries. Upon investigation, it was revealed that this corrosion is brought about by sustained, long-term exposure to riding on roads treated with certain salts, or a combination of salts, to prevent formation of ice during winters. This corrosion causes damage to the brake caliper piston bore and assemblies, and can result in unusual braking sound, increased brake drag, and may impact braking action, a statement pointed out.

While this issue has been reported only in a small number of cases, Royal Enfield has decided to undertake a proactive, safety-related service action on the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Himalayan motorcycles sold across geographies where certain salts are used to treat roads, and can potentially cause damage to the brake caliper assemblies. This is a precautionary service intervention, and will be undertaken across the UK, the rest of Europe and Korea. With immediate effect, around 15,200 motorcycles sold in these markets will be called in for inspection, cleaning and part replacement, if required. In a later phase of the service action, as a preventive measure, the caliper assemblies on these motorcycles will be replaced with the improved part, before the end of this year.

“We would like to reiterate that the 650 Twin motorcycles and the Himalayan are rigorously tested to global validation standards of quality and durability. The safety of our riders is of prime importance to us at Royal Enfield and we are deeply committed to the duty of care to all our customers. We are committed to to swiftly implement the service action, and customers will be contacted through respective local dealerships,” the statement added.

