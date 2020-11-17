Royal Enfield to launch a new bike every quarter: 28 new motorcycles coming in next 7 years

Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield told PTI, "We have now got a product plan for the next five to seven years. We are looking at launching a new model almost every quarter and I am not even talking variants and colour options kind of stuff...28 models at least (in the next seven years) that's the bare minimum."

Royal Enfield recently launched the Meteor 350 and the same is the first model to be based on the company’s J-platform that will spawn numerous products going forward in the future. Now, after the launch of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, the company itself confirmed that it will be launching at least 28 models in the next seven years. On these lines, the Chennai-based bikemaker has plans to introduce one new bike every quarter. In addition to this, the company is also planning to set up an assembly unit in Thailand in the coming six to twelve months followed by Brazil in the near future. Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield told PTI, “We have now got a product plan for the next five to seven years. We are looking at launching a new model almost every quarter and I am not even talking variants and colour options kind of stuff…28 models at least (in the next seven years) that’s the bare minimum.

Watch our Royal Enfield Meteor 350 video review:

All these (new models) will play in the mid segment — 250cc to 750 cc. That’s our focus area…and we will continue to strengthen it by bringing in evocative, accessible, and truly global line of products.” Moreover, Dasari adds, “We have adequate production capacity for the next 2 to 3 years, and therefore, a significant chunk of our investments will be directed towards the development of new products, technology, and capability enhancement, and global expansion.” Speaking on Royal Enfield’s global performance, Dasari said, “Commenting on the company’s global performance, he said, “Our growth in the international markets has been phenomenal over the last few years and we are excited about further expanding our presence globally.

We have recently set up a new assembly unit in Argentina and have plans to set up an assembly unit in Thailand in the next 6 to 12 months followed by Brazil in the near future.” Needless to say, Royal Enfield is looking aggressive when it comes to its upcoming product strategies for India. While there are many models that will arrive in the future, the ones that we know of so far include the next-generation Classic 350 that will be based on the same J-platform as the Meteor 350, RE’s upcoming flagship 650cc cruiser, a souped-up Himalayan, electric bikes and more.

(With inputs from PTI)

