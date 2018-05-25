Royal Enfield Thunderbird X Accessories launched: Here’s what all you get for your money

Royal Enfield launched the Thunderbird 350X and 500X a few weeks back and the motorcycles primarily aim at the youngsters. While the company has tried everything to make the two models appeal more to the masses, there might be some who think that there is something missing on the Thunderbird X. For those people, Royal Enfield has just introduced its range of genuine accessories for the Thunderbird X range. Royal Enfield is also offering an option of getting the accessories delivered to your doorstep. Furthermore, the company is offering free delivery on orders above Rs 1,500. However, the delivery of the accessories is limited to some specific pin codes across the country. The company says that the order will be delivered within five business days from the time when the order is confirmed.

Watch our Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review here:

Check out the complete price list of new Royal Enfield Thunderbird X accessories:

Royal Enfield Thunderbird X Accessories Accessory Name Price Windshield Kit Rs 5,000 Windshield Embellisher Kit Rs 1,500 Bike cover Black Rs 900 Bike cover Navy Blue Rs 900 Engine guard, Octagon, Powder-coated Rs 2,300 Engine guard, Trapezium, Powder-coated Rs 2,100 Oil Filler Cap Silver Rs 825 Oil Filler Cap Black Rs 825 Brake Reservoir Lid Rs 800 Passenger Backrest Rs 2,750 19-inch front, 18-inch rear cast aluminium alloy wheels Rs 9,500 Soft panniers Rs 6,000 Powder coated pannier rails Rs 1,700 Flyscreen clear Rs 2,550 Flyscreen tinted Rs 2,950 Engine guard - air fly, powder coated Rs 3,450

Royal Enfield has listed all the accessories on its official website for India and there you can even check the installation time for the accessories. For these accessories, the company's website says that these are coming soon at a Royal Enfield store near you. So, in case you wish to own any of the accessories, you can also visit your nearest Royal Enfield store.

In other news, Royal Enfield has recently announced the launch date for Classic 500 Pegasus Edition. The World War II inspired cruiser is set to be launched in the country on 30th May and its price and availability details will be announced on the same day. The new Royal Enfield Classic 500Pegasus Edition takes its inspiration from the RE/WD Flying Flea 125 motorcycle that was used by the British paratroopers during World War II. The new Pegasus edition is limited to 1,000 units for sale worldwide and only 250 units will head to India. Stay tuned for more details.