Royal Enfield Thunderbird BS6 production starts: Only 350cc model to be made

Royal Enfield has started slowly moving its two-wheelers to be BS6 compliant. The Classic 350, the Himalayan and 650cc models have moved to be BS6 compliant. Express Drives has now learnt that the BS4 Thunderbird range has now ceased production. RE, from today, will start making the BS6 models. The market launch will be in the first week of February. Expect a Rs 6,000 price hike over the BS4 models. Royal Enfield has consciously moved away from the 500cc market and will now concentrate its forces on the 350cc and 650cc segments. This means no Thunderbird 500s in BS6 configuration will be made.

From what we have spotted so far, the Royal Enfield Thunderbird BS6 is likely to have new rotary switchgear, different backlight for the instrument console and few other changes. Of course, the engine will be fuel injected and BS6 compliant. The catalytic converter mechanism will also add weight to the vehicle. However, performance is more or less expected to remain the same. RE, at the same time, has time and again claimed that its BS6 motorcycles are smoother to ride. It remains to be seen if this fuel-injected 350cc mill in the Thunderbird is smooth enough for the haul. Moreover, the motorcycle will come with a three-year warranty as well as roadside assistance.

Currently, the BS6 Himalayan is in great demand. The meagre price increase doesn't seem to have deterred customers at all. In fact, the new colour schemes seem to have caught the attention more though they cost around Rs 3,000 more. A dealer we spoke with, confirmed that they have so far sold more than 15 Himalayan motorcycles with three more in the booking stage. The Himalayan too has gained a 2kg weight and has lost a bit of power but then the company has added many other features to make up for this. These include switchable ABS as well as a shorter side stand.