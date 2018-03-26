Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350 launched in Australia as Rumbler 350: How it is different from India-spec model

Royal Enfield has recently launched the Rumbler 350 in Australia. The motorcycle is essentially the Thunderbird 350 and the manufacturer has changed the name of the motorcycle due to trademark issues. The new Royal Enfield Rumbler 350 has been launched in Australia at a price of AUD 6,790 that translates to Rs 3.41 lakh. The motorcycle is compliant with LAMS (Learner Approved Motorcycle Scheme) that makes it approachable to the young riders. The Australian-spec model is manufactured at the company's production facility in Chennai. The new Royal Enfield Rumbler 350 gets orange reflectors on the front forks that are mandatory in Australia. Regarding the new Rumbler 350, the company says that the motorcycle is primarily aimed at new riders and those who prefer a stress-free and relaxed ride of a cruiser. The Royal Enfield Thunderbird was launched in India back in the year 2002 and it is still selling in decent numbers in the Indian two-wheeler market.

Powering the Royal Enfield Rumbler 350 is the same 346cc, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that runs the India-spec model. The engine is good for shedding out 19.8 bhp along with a peak torque of 28 Nm. The motorcycle has been assisted with a 20 litre fuel tank. The braking duties of the Royal Enfield Rumbler are taken care of with the help of disc brakes at both ends and there is no ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) on offer even as an option, just like the India-spec model. The bike has a total kerb weight of 192 kgs.

Rejoiced by the success of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird, the company had launched the new Thunderbird X in the country a few days back. Unlike the relaxed riding posture of the standard model, the Thunderbird X offers a sporty riding position with the similar aesthetics. The Royal Enfield Thunderbird X is not available for sale in Australia at present.