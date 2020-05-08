Royal Enfield ‘Tamraj’: Custom-built Interceptor 650 is winning the internet with lots of oomph & character!

'Tamraj' means the 'King of Darkness' and the latest custom job around a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 by Neev Motorcycles justifies the name.

We have been bringing you numerous examples of customised Royal Enfield motorcycles to make your day. Now, this story also circulates around one and this one has got a really interesting name as well. Called the ‘Tamraj’, the donor bike here is the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and has been customised by none other than Delhi-based Neev Motorcycles. The Interceptor 650 is currently the most affordable twin-cylinder bike than one can buy in India. The said fact also makes it one of the preferred choices for custom houses to build something creative around the same. The folks at Neev Motorcycles have transformed an Interceptor 650 into a fantastic looking Bobber. All thanks to the blacked-out theme and minimalistic bodywork, the bike comes across as if it has landed straight from hell, further justifying its name which means the ‘King of Darkness’.

Talking about the custom-built parts used on the motorcycle, the Tamraj uses hand made tank top cover along with chopped off fenders and front suspension covers. Moreover, the bike gets belly pan and leather seats. Up front, the stock headlamp is replaced with an all-LED headlamp set up for better illumination and better visual appeal as well. The handlebar is an aftermarket unit as well and the rear-subframe has been trimmed and redesigned in favor of a new single seat. At the rear, there is almost no fender and you can see a small circular LED tail lamp.

In terms of mechanicals, the bike remains untouched and it continues to get power from a 648cc, parallel-twin engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel-injected engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 47hp and 52Nm.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! For anything, even more, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel. Let us know if the ‘Tamraj’ appeals to you or not!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.