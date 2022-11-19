Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiled, India launch January 2023

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 unveiled at Rider Mania 2022 and here are all the details you need to know. Bookings will commence in January 2023 during the launch of the Meteor 650.

After numerous spy pictures and speculations over its launch, Royal Enfield has unveiled the Super Meteor 650 at Rider Mania 2022. No doubt that this was the biggest news at the event being held in Goa currently. Royal Enfield will officially launch the new Super Meteor 650 in India in January 2023.

As the name suggests, the Royal Enfiled Super Meteor 650 is the larger sibling of the Meteor 350 currently on sale, however, apart from the name, the two Meteors have nothing in common. To start with, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is based on a totally new chassis and is the third motorcycle to feature the 650cc parallel twin engine after the Interceptor and GT 650.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Tourer

The Super Meteor 650 features upside-down Showa forks – a first for Royal Enfield – twin rear shocks, aluminium swiches, alloy wheels, a semi-digital instrument cluster, tripper navigation, forward-set footpegs, large wide handlebar, disc brakes at both ends with ABS, LED headlights, and a completely redesigned exhaust system compared to the Interceptor and GT 650.

Overall, the motorcycle is larger than the Meteor 350 and the cruiser platform is sure to attract a wider customer base. The engine remains unchanged — a 648cc air and oil-cooled parallel twin that makes 46 bhp and 52 Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed gearbox. The Super Meteor 650 gets a 15.7-litre fuel tank and the motorcycle tips the scale at 241 kg — the heaviest Royal Enfield to date.

However, the low saddle height at 740mm makes the Super Meteor 650 easy to handle for shorter riders, while its 135 mm ground clearance is something to watch out for in Indian conditions.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor Standard

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be offered in two variants — Standard and Tourer. The former is a stripped-down version with a small pillion seat and no accessories, while the latter gets a larger seat, tall windscreen, panniers, backrest for the pillion, and more. Royal Enfield will also offer a host of accessories for the Super Meteor 650 and customisation options.

Moreover, Royal Enfield will offer the Super Meteor standard in five colourways – Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. The Super Meteor 650 Tourer will be available in two colourways – Celestial Red and Celestial Blue.

Bookings for the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 are open for those who registered for the Rider Mania, however, bookings for everybody else will begin in January 2023 when the motorcycle is officially launched. In terms of pricing, expect the new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 to be within Rs 4 lakh ex-showroom.