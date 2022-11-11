Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Top 5 things you need to know

The all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has made its global debut at EICMA 2022 and it will be launched in India soon. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about this latest 650cc cruiser.

Royal Enfield recently took the wraps off the much-anticipated Super Meteor 650 at the ongoing EICMA 2022. The all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is now the company’s flagship cruiser motorcycle and it will be launched in the Indian market soon. Here are the top 5 things you need to know about RE’s latest offering.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Design and Colours

The all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is one good-looking cruiser. At the front, it sports an all-LED headlamp, chunky upside-down forks and ten-spoke alloy wheels. The motorcycle also features a muscular fuel tank, split seat set-up, twin exhaust pipes, and an LED taillamp.

Royal Enfield is offering the Super Meteor 650 in two trims and three colourways which is further divided into seven colour variants. They are Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Gray, Interstellar Green, Celestial Red and Celestial Blue.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Engine and Gearbox

Powering the new Super Meteor 650 is the same 650cc parallel-twin engine that does its duty in the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 as well. However, it has been slightly re-tuned to match its cruiser characteristics. This 650cc parallel-twin, air & oil-cooled motor develops 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque in the Super Meteor, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Dimensions and Capacity

Specification RE Super Meteor 650 Length 2260 mm Width 890 mm Height 1155 mm Wheelbase 1500 mm Ground Clearance 135 mm Seat Height 740 mm Kerb Weight 241 kg (wet) Fuel Tank Capacity 15.7 litres

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Hardware and Features

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 gets 43mm USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, the motorcycle sports disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. In terms of features, it gets a twin-pod instrument cluster, including RE’s Tripper navigation system which might be sold as an optional accessory in the country.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Launch and Price

The all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be showcased in India at RE’s Rider Mania event later this month (November 2022). Its prices are expected to be revealed during the same event and deliveries might begin soon after. Upon launch, the Super Meteor 650 won’t have any direct rivals in India. However, indirectly it will take on the Benelli 502C, Kawasaki Vulcan S, etc.

