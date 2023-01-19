Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 – Top 5 accessories you need

Top 5 accessories for the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 you must consider if you love touring.

The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the ultimate motorcycle for those looking for a cruiser in the sub-4 lakh category, as the motorcycle manufacturer has launched it for Rs 3.48 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. Available in two variants and 7 colour schemes, the Meteor 650 is meant to be a mile-muncher.

However, for those looking for an ultimate mile-muncher, the Royal Enfield Meteor 650 needs to be kitted up with some accessories to help enjoy the motorcycle. Here are the top 5 accessories for the Super Meteor 650 that you need.

Touring seat

The stock seat on the motorcycle looks good but does not offer the best comfort, especially for the pillion. To tackle this, Royal Enfield offers a touring seat for the Super Meteor 650 which is wider and has better padding.

Touring windshield

The Super Meteor 650 is capable of sitting at triple-digit speeds the entire day and the wind blast can tire a person. To keep the wind away from your chest, the touring windscreen is a perfect addition to the 650cc cruiser. Also, the windshield adds to the overall cruiser style as well.

Wider bars

Cruisers need to offer the rider a relaxed seating position and wider handlebars help. The wider handlebar option offered by Royal Enfield for the new Super Meteor 650 is wider and more relaxed than the standard one, which one should definitely consider.

Deluxe footpegs

The front-set footpegs are great for touring, however, something slightly wider will surely be more helpful. RE offers an upgrade in the form of deluxe footpegs, which are larger than the stock ones.

Hard touring panniers

Carrying luggage is often a task on long rides as one has to constantly check if it’s secure and keep it away from rain and dust. The best way to tackle this is to opt for Royal Enfield’s hard touring panniers which not only solves problems with luggage but also adds to the overall aesthetics of the motorcycle.