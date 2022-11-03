Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 officially teased: Unveil on November 8

Royal Enfield has officially teased the Super Meteor 650 on its social media handles. This power cruiser will be unveiled on November 8 at the EICMA 2022 in Italy.

Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce the much-awaited Super Meteor 650. The company has teased the motorcycle on its social media handles ahead of its official debut. The all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be unveiled on November 8 at the EICMA 2022 in Milan, Italy.

While we already have a fair idea about how the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will look like, thanks to spy shots, the official teaser image also reveals its rear profile. At the rear, one can see that the Super Meteor 650 will get a round-shaped LED taillamp and chunky tyres. Its design also stays true to its rumoured brand name as the Super Meteor 650 looks like an elder sibling of the Meteor 350.

Also Read: Kia Carens price hiked again: Gets dearer by up to Rs 50,000

At the front, the upcoming Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 gets a round-shaped headlamp with a muscular fuel tank, split seat set-up, alloy wheels, and dual exhaust. This motorcycle is likely to be powered by the same 650cc parallel-twin engine that does its duty in the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 as well.

Watch Video | Royal Enfield Hunter 350 First Ride Review:

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

While in those motorcycles, this motor develops 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque, the Super Meteor 650’s mill might be tuned differently. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. In terms of features, one can expect the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 to get the Tripper navigation pod. It might make its India debut at Rider Mania 2022 which is scheduled to take place from November 18-20 in Goa.

Also Read: Top 5 electric scooters to buy this Diwali: Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, etc

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.