Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 launched in India at Rs 3.48 lakh onwards. The new 650cc Meteor is available in 7 colours and two variants.

The big day’s finally here — Royal Enfield Meteor 650 launched in India at Rs 3.48 lakh ex-showroom. Bookings for the new Meteor 650 are open across India and Europe, starting today, while deliveries in India are to begin in February. The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be available in two variants — Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer.

RE Super Meteor 650 pricing

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, as mentioned earlier, will be available in two variants and seven colour shades, starting at Rs 3.48 lakh. The detailed pricing is as below.

COUNTRY-WISE PRICE

COUNTRY SUPER METEOR 650 SUPER METEOR 650 (TOURER) Astral Interstellar Celestial India INR 3.48,900 (ex-showroom, India) INR 3,63,900 INR 3,78,900 (ex-showroom, India) (ex-showroom, India) UK GBP 6,799 (OTR) GBP 6,999 (OTR) GBP 7,299 (OTR) France € 7,890 (MSRP) € 8,090 (MSRP) € 8,390 (MSRP)

Super Meteor 650 design and dimension

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is based on a new frame designed by Harris Performance, a chassis expert now owned by Royal Enfield. The new chassis is designed to carry extra weight, and the purpose of the motorcycle, designed to munch miles. To do so, the Meteor 650 has the longest wheelbase, not just in the segment, but even compared to the BMW GS 1250.

With a wheelbase measuring 1500 mm, the new Meteor is 4 mm shorter than BMW’s flagship adventure bike. Also, the Meteor 650 tips the scale at 241 kg, making it the heaviest Enfield ever. However, the low saddle height of 740 mm makes it easy.

RE Meteor 650 engine specifications

The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the third motorcycle to have the 650cc parallel twin engine after the Interceptor and the GT 650. The engine makes 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The engine has been tried and tested over time, making it a reliable unit owing to its tune. The relaxed, non-stressed engine compliments the tourer, giving it enough power, yet maintaining its posture.

Features and equipment

The Royal Enfield Meteor 650 boasts a long list of premium parts, most being the first in the segment, and some a first for Royal Enfield itself. The Meteor 650 gets USD front forks made by Showa, while the rear gets 5-step pre-loadable dual shocks.

Moving on, the Meteor 650 gets disc brakes at both ends with ABS, alloy wheels, a semi-digital instrument cluster, Enfield’s Tripper navigation system, and a host of accessories to choose from to personalise the Meteor 650.

Meteor 650 competition

The new Royal Enfield Meteor 650 has no direct competition, however, motorcycles such as the Kawasaki Z650 RS, the Vulcan S, and the Benelli 502C feature similar engine displacements and purpose, but none of them are direct rivals.