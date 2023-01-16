Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 launch, price reveal today: Watch LIVE here

The prices of the all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be revealed today at 07:30 PM in the evening. This cruiser motorcycle will be Royal Enfield’s flagship offering in the Indian market.

Royal Enfield will finally launch the much-awaited Super Meteor 650 in India today. The prices of the all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be revealed this evening at 07:30 PM. One can watch the live stream on RE’s official YouTube channel. Its link has been embedded below. Upon launch, this cruiser motorcycle will be Royal Enfield’s flagship offering in the Indian market.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Watch LIVE launch

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Engine and gearbox

The Super Meteor 650 will be powered by a 650cc parallel-twin, air & oil-cooled motor that develops 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This is the same motor that does its duty in the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 as well. We have already ridden this flagship RE cruiser and our first ride impressions will go live soon.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Cycle parts and features

The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will get an LED headlamp and a twin-pod instrument cluster, including its tech-laden Tripper navigation system. Braking duties will be performed by disc brakes at either end and it will get dual-channel ABS as standard. It will sport USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Price and rivals

Royal Enfield’s all-new Super Meteor 650 is expected to be priced in India under Rs 3.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, it will be RE’s flagship motorcycle in the Indian market. The Super Meteor 650 won’t have any direct rivals. However, indirectly it will take on the Benelli 502C, Kawasaki Vulcan S, etc.

