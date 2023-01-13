Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 India launch on January 16: Details

The all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be launched in India on January 16, 2023. Upon launch, it will be Royal Enfield’s flagship motorcycle in the Indian market.

Royal Enfield’s flagship motorcycle, Super Meteor 650, made its global debut at EICMA 2022. It was showcased in India at the company’s Rider Mania event in November last year and now is all set to be launched in the market soon. The prices of the all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be officially revealed on January 16, 2023.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Engine and gearbox

Powering the RE Super Meteor 650 is a 650cc parallel-twin, air & oil-cooled motor that develops 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. This is the same motor that does its duty in the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 as well. However, it might be slightly re-tuned to match Super Meteor’s cruiser characteristics.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Hardware and features

Royal Enfield’s flagship offering gets 43mm USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, this cruiser motorcycle sports disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS. In terms of features, it gets a twin-pod instrument cluster, including the company’s tech-laden Tripper navigation system.

Watch Video | Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Preview:

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Expected price and rivals

The upcoming Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is expected to be priced under Rs 3.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, it will be the company’s flagship motorcycle in the Indian market. The Super Meteor 650 won’t have any direct rivals in the Indian market.

