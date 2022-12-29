Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 India launch next month: Expected prices, specs

The prices of the all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be revealed in January 2023. Upon launch, it will be the most expensive RE motorcycle on sale in the country.

Royal Enfield recently showcased the Super Meteor 650 at its Rider Mania event in Goa. This flagship RE motorcycle made its global debut at EICMA 2022 and grabbed everyone’s attention. Now, the company is all set to announce the official prices of this power cruiser in India next month, i.e. in January 2023.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Expected price

The upcoming Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be the company’s flagship offering in India. It is expected to be priced around the Rs 3.50 lakh mark, ex-showroom. Upon launch, it will be the most expensive RE motorcycle on sale in the country. Bookings for the same are already open for select prospective buyers and you can know more about it by clicking HERE.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Super Meteor 650 will be the same 650cc parallel-twin engine that does its duty in the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 as well. However, it has been slightly re-tuned to match its cruiser characteristics. This 650cc parallel-twin, air & oil-cooled motor will develop 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque in the Super Meteor, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Watch Video | Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Preview:

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Hardware and features

The upcoming Super Meteor 650 gets 43mm USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it sports disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. In terms of features, this power cruiser gets a twin-pod instrument cluster, including RE’s Tripper navigation system which might be sold as an optional accessory too.

