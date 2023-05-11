Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 gets first price hike: New vs old price list

The prices of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 have been hiked for the first time and it now retails from Rs 3.54 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out this flagship cruiser’s new vs old price list here.

Royal Enfield introduced the much-awaited Super Meteor 650 in January this year. It is the company’s flagship motorcycle on sale in India. Now, within five months of the official launch, the prices of the Super Meteor 650 have been hiked for the first time. This twin-cylinder cruiser is now priced from Rs 3.54 lakh, ex-showroom. Its new vs old prices are mentioned below.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: New vs old price list

Super Meteor 650 variant New price Old price Difference Astral Rs 3.54 lakh Rs 3.49 lakh Rs 5,000 Interstellar Rs 3.69 lakh Rs 3.64 lakh Rs 5,000 Celestial Rs 3.84 lakh Rs 3.79 lakh Rs 5,000

As one can see in the above table, all the variants of the Super Meteor 650 have got dearer by Rs 5,000. Royal Enfield is offering the Super Meteor 650 in three variants, namely Astral, Interstellar and Celestial. Its prices now range from Rs 3.54 lakh to Rs 3.84 lakh, ex-showroom.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is a 650cc parallel-twin, air & oil-cooled fuel-injected engine that develops 46.3 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This motor also powers the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Features and hardware

In terms of features, the Super Meteor 650 gets a twin-pod instrument cluster with RE’s new Tripper navigation system. It sports 43mm USD front forks and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end and it gets dual-channel ABS as standard.

