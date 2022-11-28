Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 bookings officially open, but there’s a catch!

The bookings for the all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 are now officially open. However, there’s a catch. Read along to find out.

Royal Enfield recently took the wraps off the much-anticipated Super Meteor 650 at EICMA 2022. It was even showcased at Royal Enfield’s Rider Mania event in India and the official bookings for the same are now open. However, there’s a catch. As of now, the bookings for the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 are open exclusively for Rider Mania attendees.

The company is expected to officially launch the all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 early next year. That’s when other prospective buyers will be able to book RE’s new flagship cruiser motorcycle. Powering the Super Meteor 650 is the same 650cc parallel-twin engine that does its duty in the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 as well.

Also Read: Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Priced at Rs 4.22 crore

However, it has been slightly re-tuned to match its cruiser characteristics. This 650cc parallel-twin, air & oil-cooled motor develops 47 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque in the Super Meteor, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. In terms of features, it gets a twin-pod instrument cluster, including RE’s Tripper navigation system which might be sold as an optional accessory.

Watch Video | Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Preview:

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The Super Meteor 650 gets 43mm USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, it sports disc brakes at either end with standard dual-channel ABS. The all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is expected to be priced under Rs 3.50 lakh, ex-showroom, and it won’t have any direct rivals in the Indian market.

Also Read: Pravaig Defy electric SUV launched in India: Priced at Rs 39.50 lakh

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.