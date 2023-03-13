Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 accessories: Top 25 add-ons with price list

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the company’s flagship product in the Indian market. Check out the complete accessories list of this cruiser motorcycle along with their prices.

Royal Enfield recently launched the much-anticipated Super Meteor 650 in the Indian market. The Super Meteor 650 is the company’s flagship product and it is priced from Rs 3.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Royal Enfield is offering a host of accessories with this cruiser motorcycle that will accentuate its appeal. Check out the complete accessories list of the Super Meteor 650 along with their prices.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 accessories: Price list

Accessory Price Touring screen Rs 2,500 Silver solo finisher Rs 3,000 Silver airfly evo engine guards Rs 5,500 Silver sumpguard Rs 3,450 Black compact engine guards Rs 4,500 Silver compact engine guards Rs 4,500 Bar end mirror mounts Rs 650 Silver handlebar clamp Rs 1,950 Silver LED indicators Rs 4,750 Spirit gold helmet black Rs 3,900 NH44 wave helmet black Rs 4,900 Black duffle bag Rs 6,500 Black touring mirrors Rs 6,850 Black bar end mirrors Rs 6,450 Black airfly evo engine guards Rs 5,500 Black passenger backrest pad Rs 1,050 Black deluxe rider footpegs Rs 2,650 Black deluxe pillion footpegs Rs 2,650 Black deluxe touring seat Rs 6,500 Black bar end finishers Rs 1,100 Black passenger backrest mounts Rs 3,950 Black sumpguard Rs 3,450 Black deluxe touring dual seat with backrest Rs 12,000 Black LED indicators Rs 4,750

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Engine and gearbox

Powering the all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is a 650cc parallel-twin, air & oil-cooled fuel-injected engine that develops 46.3 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This is the same motor that does its duty in the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 as well. However, for the Super Meteor, it has been tuned slightly differently.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Price and rivals

The 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is offered in three variants with prices ranging from Rs 3.49 lakh to Rs 3.79 lakh, ex-showroom. It is currently the most expensive motorcycle in the company’s portfolio and doesn’t have any direct rivals in India. However, indirectly the Super Meteor 650 takes on the Benelli 502C, Kawasaki Vulcan S, etc.

