Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 accessories: Top 25 add-ons with price list

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is the company’s flagship product in the Indian market. Check out the complete accessories list of this cruiser motorcycle along with their prices.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 accessories
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is priced from Rs 3.49 lakh to Rs 3.79 lakh, ex-showroom

Royal Enfield recently launched the much-anticipated Super Meteor 650 in the Indian market. The Super Meteor 650 is the company’s flagship product and it is priced from Rs 3.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Royal Enfield is offering a host of accessories with this cruiser motorcycle that will accentuate its appeal. Check out the complete accessories list of the Super Meteor 650 along with their prices. 

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 accessories: Price list

Accessory Price 
Touring screenRs 2,500
Silver solo finisherRs 3,000
Silver airfly evo engine guardsRs 5,500
Silver sumpguardRs 3,450
Black compact engine guardsRs 4,500
Silver compact engine guardsRs 4,500
Bar end mirror mountsRs 650
Silver handlebar clamp Rs 1,950
Silver LED indicatorsRs 4,750
Spirit gold helmet blackRs 3,900
NH44 wave helmet blackRs 4,900
Black duffle bagRs 6,500
Black touring mirrorsRs 6,850
Black bar end mirrorsRs 6,450
Black airfly evo engine guardsRs 5,500
Black passenger backrest padRs 1,050
Black deluxe rider footpegsRs 2,650
Black deluxe pillion footpegsRs 2,650
Black deluxe touring seatRs 6,500
Black bar end finishersRs 1,100
Black passenger backrest mountsRs 3,950
Black sumpguardRs 3,450
Black deluxe touring dual seat with backrestRs 12,000
Black LED indicatorsRs 4,750

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 price in india

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Engine and gearbox

Powering the all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is a 650cc parallel-twin, air & oil-cooled fuel-injected engine that develops 46.3 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This is the same motor that does its duty in the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 as well. However, for the Super Meteor, it has been tuned slightly differently.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Price and rivals 

The 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is offered in three variants with prices ranging from Rs 3.49 lakh to Rs 3.79 lakh, ex-showroom. It is currently the most expensive motorcycle in the company’s portfolio and doesn’t have any direct rivals in India. However, indirectly the Super Meteor 650 takes on the Benelli 502C, Kawasaki Vulcan S, etc.

First published on: 13-03-2023 at 11:45 IST