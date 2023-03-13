Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 accessories: Top 25 add-ons with price list

Royal Enfield recently launched the much-anticipated Super Meteor 650 in the Indian market. The Super Meteor 650 is the company’s flagship product and it is priced from Rs 3.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Royal Enfield is offering a host of accessories with this cruiser motorcycle that will accentuate its appeal. Check out the complete accessories list of the Super Meteor 650 along with their prices.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 accessories: Price list
|Accessory
|Price
|Touring screen
|Rs 2,500
|Silver solo finisher
|Rs 3,000
|Silver airfly evo engine guards
|Rs 5,500
|Silver sumpguard
|Rs 3,450
|Black compact engine guards
|Rs 4,500
|Silver compact engine guards
|Rs 4,500
|Bar end mirror mounts
|Rs 650
|Silver handlebar clamp
|Rs 1,950
|Silver LED indicators
|Rs 4,750
|Spirit gold helmet black
|Rs 3,900
|NH44 wave helmet black
|Rs 4,900
|Black duffle bag
|Rs 6,500
|Black touring mirrors
|Rs 6,850
|Black bar end mirrors
|Rs 6,450
|Black airfly evo engine guards
|Rs 5,500
|Black passenger backrest pad
|Rs 1,050
|Black deluxe rider footpegs
|Rs 2,650
|Black deluxe pillion footpegs
|Rs 2,650
|Black deluxe touring seat
|Rs 6,500
|Black bar end finishers
|Rs 1,100
|Black passenger backrest mounts
|Rs 3,950
|Black sumpguard
|Rs 3,450
|Black deluxe touring dual seat with backrest
|Rs 12,000
|Black LED indicators
|Rs 4,750
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Engine and gearbox
Powering the all-new Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is a 650cc parallel-twin, air & oil-cooled fuel-injected engine that develops 46.3 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. This is the same motor that does its duty in the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 as well. However, for the Super Meteor, it has been tuned slightly differently.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Price and rivals
The 2023 Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is offered in three variants with prices ranging from Rs 3.49 lakh to Rs 3.79 lakh, ex-showroom. It is currently the most expensive motorcycle in the company’s portfolio and doesn’t have any direct rivals in India. However, indirectly the Super Meteor 650 takes on the Benelli 502C, Kawasaki Vulcan S, etc.
