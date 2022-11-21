Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 accessories list explained

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 accessories explained. Here are the official accessories form Royal Enfield to customise the new Meteor 650 cruiser.

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 was no doubt the star of the show at the recent Rider Mania. The cruiser was spied testing several times earlier raising many questions, and now with more information at hand, we can say that most questions are answered, including the accessories Royal Enfield has on offer for the Meteor twin.



Before we get into the accessory details, let’s take a look at what’s offered as standard. The new Royal Enfield Super Meteor gets Showa USD forks, a first for any Royal Enfield model, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, semi-digital speedometer, dual rear-shocks, and aluminium switches, giving it a premium feel.



The Royal Enfield Super Meteor uses the same 648cc air and oil-cooled engine that powers the Interceptor and the GT 650 that makes 46 bhp and 52 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The exhausts, however, have been redesigned to blend with the design better, and the chassis is also new, made specifically for the 650cc cruiser by Harris Performance.



Moving on to the accessories, Royal Enfield will offer the Super Meteor 650 in two styles, Standard and Tourer. The former is a bare basic motorcycle with forward-set foot pegs, a wide handlebar, and a tripper navigation system that’s offered as standard. The latter Tourer version is offered in two styles — Solo Tourer and Grand Tourer.



Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Solo Tourer accessories





As the name suggests, the Super Meteor Solo Tourer is meant for solo touring. Royal Enfield offers a single seat with a luggage rack in place of the pillion seat. Other accessories part of the Solo Tourer kit include bar-end mirrors, deluxe footpegs which are slightly larger footrests compared to the standard ones, machines wheels, and LED blinkers.



Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Grand Tourer accessories



The Super Meteor 650 Grand Tourer accessories include a large double touring seat meant for two riders, a touring windscreen, a touring handlebar, deluxe footpegs, LED indicators, and hard touring panniers. The seat on offer is wider compared to the stock one for longer riding hours, and the pillion also gets a backrest.

Customers will also have the choice to pick individual accessories for the Super Meteor 650 apart from the accessory packs mentioned above to make their motorcycles look unique. Also, expect a host of aftermarket accessories from several brands to offer exhausts, lighting, touring gear, and a lot more.



The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 launch is expected in January 2023 and when launched, expect the latest 650cc cruiser to be priced at around Rs 4 lakh ex-showroom.