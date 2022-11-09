Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 accessories: All you need to know

The iconic motorcycle manufacturer is offering a range of genuine accessories for the new flagship cruiser, the Super Meteor 650.

Royal Enfield has come a long way in the cruiser segment, from the chopper-based Lightning 535 to the very successful Thunderbird range to the recent Meteor. Now the oldest global motorcycle brand in continuous production has decided to up its game by unveiling its new flagship cruiser, the Super Meteor 650 at EICMA 2022 in Milan. There is more to just buying a Royal Enfield motorcycle as in the world of retro and cruiser bikes, the customers focus a lot on personalizing their metal stead and the iconic nameplate has also showcased the accessories options for this new cruiser.

1. Solo Tourer:

As the name suggests, this trim is a single-seater retro motorcycle or rather a bobber and will be available in five colour schemes Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green. One can opt for the stylish bar end mirrors, bigger and broader footpegs or as Royal Enfield calls them deluxe footpegs, upgrade single saddle, state-of-the-art LED indicators and machined wheels.

2. Grand Tourer:

This is the traditional cruiser which is more focused on long-distance touring, which is also expected to be the more popular one. The Super Meteor tourer variant will be available in two colours — Celestial Red and Celestial Blue. The Grand Tourer will come with an array of accessories kit like a touring dual-saddle that offers a more supportive stance for both the rider and the pillion along with a backrest, and a tall windshield deflector. The optional gear will also offer luggage carriers or panniers for long-distance rides, deluxe footpegs and LED indicators.