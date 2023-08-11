Royal Enfield Streetwind Eco ‘sustainable’ riding jacket launched: Priced at Rs 5,950

The new Royal Enfield Streetwind Eco riding jacket has been launched in India at Rs 5,950. RE claims that this jacket is made using 75 plastic pet bottles and 100 percent recycled materials.

Royal Enfield has expanded its apparel range with the introduction of the Streetwind Eco ‘sustainable’ riding jacket. The new Royal Enfield Streetwind Eco riding jacket has been launched in India at Rs 5,950. RE claims that it is made using 75 plastic pet bottles and 100 percent recycled materials. This riding gear is also equipped with Ergo Pro Tech CE level 2 armour for superior impact protection.

Royal Enfield Streetwind Eco riding jacket:

The Royal Enfield Streetwind Eco riding jacket has been priced at Rs 5,950. One can purchase it online on the company’s website or by visiting their nearest RE dealership. According to the company, this jacket features sustainable materials and a 90 percent ventilated mesh to keep city riders cool and comfortable. Equipped with Ergo Pro Tech CE level 2 armour, it is claimed to pass the latest CE 2 standards even under challenging weather conditions.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the launch, B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield, said, “Central to Royal Enfield’s philosophy is the commitment to leave every place better. Our comprehensive approach to sustainability is not only limited to our products, but extends to vendors, manufacturing, and collaborations ensuring that the entire supply chain is environment friendly.”

He further added, “Having developed an apparel and gear portfolio that caters to riders regardless of terrain, weather conditions, or destinations, we are charting the way to a more sustainable future. With the launch of The Streetwind Eco Riding Jacket, we aim to set new benchmarks that look ahead, towards a promising and eco-conscious future in the segment.”

