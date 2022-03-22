Royal Enfield starts deliveries of 120th year Anniversary Limited Editions of 650 Twins today

The 120th year Anniversary Editions of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 have started reaching their respective owners. Only 120 examples of these are reserved for the Indian market.

Royal Enfield has today commenced customer deliveries of the 120th year Anniversary Editions of its 650 Twin range – Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650, in the Indian market. The company took the veils of these limited editions at EICMA 202. The motorcycles are designed around the brand’s legacy and heritage of 120 years. The company will sell only 480 examples of these limited edition motorcycles in four major markets – India, America, South-East Asia, and Europe. An equal distribution of 120 units each will be exercised

All of these 120 examples reserved for our market are already sold out. The brand conducted an online flash sale in December last year. In fact, the 120 examples went out of stock in just 120 seconds. Designed by the company’s UK and India-based teams, these motorcycles don a distinctive black-chrome paint scheme, which is further accentuated by blacked-out trims. Also, the tank features a die-cast badge and old-school pinstripes.

Talking of the consumers, the Rear Admiral of the Indian Navy – Philipose G Pynumootil, took delivery of his possession on March 16 at Indian Naval Museum in Goa. Also, Ace shooter Gagan Narang got his limited edition Interceptor 650 delivered on March 21 in Hyderabad. Furthermore, the Celebrated actor and director of the Malayalam film industry – Dhyan Sreenivasan, got his motorcycle delivered last week. The company will be delivering the remaining examples soon.

The motor on the limited edition models remains the same. The 648cc twin-cylinder petrol engine is tuned to deliver a rated power output of 46 bhp at 7,150 rpm and a max torque of 52 Nm at 5,250 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The 650 Twin motorcycle range is offered with telescopic forks on the front and twin shock absorbers on the rear.

