Royal Enfield sharpens the streets with new Guerrilla 450 Apex

Prices start at Rs 2,49,194, ex-showroom, up to Rs 2,72,479. Pan-India sales and test rides begin March 31, 2026

Royal Enfield has expanded its midsize roadster line-up with the launch of the 2026 Guerrilla 450 Apex. Unveiled at the GRRR Nights festival in Guwahati, this new variant is positioned as a sharper, more focused expression of the brand’s street-performance roadster, designed for urban agility and cornering.

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Enhancements

The Apex variant has a sportier riding position, thanks to lowered aluminium handlebars and a forward-leaning riding triangle. It also comes equipped with 17-inch Vredestein Centauro tyres, engineered to offer enhanced grip on wet and low-friction surfaces.

The motorcycle has the same Sherpa engine, delivering a robust 40 PS and 40 Nm, but performance has been refined through updated Street and Sport ride modes, which now include a mode retention feature that stays active across ignition cycles.

The existing Dash and Flash variants now feature improved Ceat Gripp XL tyres for better wet-weather confidence. Additionally, the Dash variant receives a new twilight blue colour.

Pricing and availability

Apex variant: Starts at Rs 2,49,194 (ex-showroom).

Dash and Flash variants: Range up to Rs 2,72,479, depending on colours.

Retails: Pan-India sales and test rides begin March 31, 2026.

Technology

Every model is equipped with the Tripper Dash, a circular 4-inch TFT display powered by Google Maps. Marking a unique cultural crossover, Royal Enfield also announced a partnership with Fairtex, the Muay Thai brand, resulting in a limited-edition gear range and a custom Apex build. For long-term peace of mind, the company now offers a comprehensive 7-year extended warranty.